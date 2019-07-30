JAMESTOWN — Standing at the place where the first representative assembly in the New World met 400 years ago, Gov. Ralph Northam called for “a full accounting” of the history of enslavement and disenfranchisement that accompanied the democracy founded here.
Northam, speaking in a memorial church built on the foundation of the building that housed the first meeting of the House of Burgesses, reminded a small but distinguished audience, “We have to remember who it included and who it did not.”
Among those who were not included were the first “stolen Africans” who arrived weeks later and were sold into enslavement here, he said. “The story of Virginia was rooted in the simultaneous pursuit of liberty and enslavement.”
The governor, introduced warmly by Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, used the 400th commemoration ceremony to raise issues of racial equity that he has embraced since a scandal erupted on Feb. 1 over a racist photo on his medical school yearbook page in 1984 that he first acknowledged and then disavowed the next day. He subsequently stumbled by referring to those first arriving Africans as indentured servants, since slavery was not yet formally allowed in the colony.
“A true commemoration of the founding of our democracy requires us to examined how we have lived up to our ideals, or failed to do so,” he said.
Northam also laid down a political marker before President Donald Trump, who has made stricter limits on immigration central to his presidency, was to speak at a following ceremony. “We know our diversity is our strength, and we welcome immigrants, refugees and all those who, like those who stood on this spot 400 years ago, come to Virginia in search of a better life,” he said.
“Our doors are open and our lights are on,” he added. “No matter who you are, no matter who you love or no matter where you come from, you are welcome in Virginia.”
Norment followed the governor’s remarks by confirming the theme of the commemoration, American Evolution.
“We continue to evolve our representative democracy,” he said.
