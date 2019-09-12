Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax filed a $400 million defamation lawsuit Thursday against CBS Corp. and CBS Broadcasting in New York, alleging the network published false statements by two women who have accused him of sexual assault.
"Fairfax brings this action to restore his reputation and clear his name, ensure the truth prevails, stop the weaponization of false allegations of sexual assault against him, and vindicate his rights under civil law," the lawsuit said.
Vanessa Tyson, a college professor, has accused Fairfax of forcing her to perform oral sex in a Boston hotel room in 2004. Meredith Watson has accused Fairfax of raping her while the two were students at Duke University in 2000.
They made their allegations public - and later did interviews with CBS - in February, at a time when Gov. Ralph Northam faced intense pressure to resign over a scandal related to a racist photo on his page in his 1984 medical school yearbook.
Northam did not resign, but if he had, Fairfax would have become governor.
The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Virginia's Eastern District.
This is a developing story.
Yeah.... what about these women? Why have THEY never filed charges so the police could formally investigate their claim?
Oh! Maybe BECAUSE the police would investigate their claims and find out it’s, as a great person once said, a big nothing burger.
Can you say "summary judgment?" He's a lawyer, and as a public figure, he should know this will not succeed. I predict this will bring him exactly the kind of publicity he does not want.
This lawsuit has no chance. Even if somehow the allegations were proven false, Fairfax would have to prove that CBS knew that at the time of the broadcast, and aired it anyway with malicious intent.
