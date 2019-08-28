A commission appointee of Gov. Ralph Northam who made derogatory attacks on others and anti-Catholic posts on social media resigned on Tuesday following an outcry from Catholics.
Northam on Aug. 16 appointed Gail Gordon Donegan, a Democratic activist from Alexandria, to the 18-member Virginia Council on Women.
A Times-Dispatch review of her public social media history showed a history of attacks on other people as well as jokes and statements about Catholics. Both of Virginia's Catholic bishops on Tuesday urged Catholics in Virginia to call the governor's office to express concern.
Northam's office initially defended Donegan, saying that while the governor did not condone her language, she had worked for years on women's issues in Virginia.
Alena Yarmosky, Northam's press secretary, confirmed Wednesday that Donegan had resigned from the council.
Donegan did not immediately respond to an email.
This is a developing story.
