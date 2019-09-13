20190821_MET_BUDG_BB05

Gov. Ralph Northam

 BOB BROWN

Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday tapped Mary Broz-Vaughan to lead the Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation, an agency she has led on a temporary basis since its former director was removed in January over allegations of mismanagement.

Broz-Vaughan previously worked as deputy director of DPOR, the agency that handles occupational licensing for regulated jobs like architects and cosmetologists.

Vaughan succeeds Jay DeBoer, 65, who was removed by a vote of the General Assembly after an audit by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission showed that the agency was taking “an excessive amount of time” to fill vacant positions. A JLARC survey of employees also found widespread dissatisfaction.

Broz-Vaughan herself was mentioned in the audit for juggling a workload that was previously divided among three or more people.

"Unrelated tasks, such as monitoring DPOR-related legislation for up to two months during the General Assembly session, divert the deputy director’s time and focus away from licensing responsibilities," the audit said.

Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said in a statement that Broz-Vaughan "has significant experience and buy-in from the agency."

She added: "This fall DPOR will also move forward with additional staffing decisions to ensure she has the support she needs."

