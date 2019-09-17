20190821_MET_BUDG_BB05

Gov. Ralph Northam

Gov. Ralph Northam called on state agencies and public institutions Tuesday to create a plan that will make Virginia’s electric grid solely dependent on carbon-free energy sources by 2050.

Northam announced an executive order to that end during the Virginia Clean Energy Summit in Richmond. The executive order lays out goals for statewide energy production: By 2030, Northam hopes 30% of Virginia’s electricity will come from renewable sources like wind, solar and nuclear.

“We know the importance of a true shift to reliance on renewable energy sources in reducing our carbon footprint, growing our economy, and creating the clean energy jobs of the future,” Northam said in a statement, adding that the executive order will help ensure Virginia “meets the urgency of the challenges brought on by climate change.”

Northam is calling for 3,000 megawatts worth of planned solar and onshore wind by 2022, and another 2,500 megawatts from offshore wind by 2026. Virginia already has a statewide goal of achieving 5,500 megawatts of wind and solar energy by 2028.

A spokesman for Dominion Energy, the state’s predominant electric energy producer, said Tuesday, “challenge accepted.”

“The Grid Transformation and Security Act allows us to accomplish many of the clean energy goals laid out today,” Rayhan Daudani said. “We look forward to working with the governor and stakeholders on next steps needed to accomplish all of them.”

Northam’s executive order will also direct state agencies and public institutions to reduce electricity consumption by 10 percent by 2022, using 2006 as the baseline.

