When the Supreme Court made its landmark ruling in the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education case, declaring racial segregation in public schools to be unconstitutional, Rep. Bobby Scott, D-3rd, was 7 years old.
Sixty-five years later, much has changed for the longtime congressman, the chair of the House Education and Labor Committee. And yet one thing that remains true is the reality of segregation, Scott told about 500 educators Tuesday at the Virginia is for All Learners Education Equity Summer Institute held at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.
Citing a 2016 study and civil rights data from the Department of Education, Scott said public schools are more segregated today by race and class than in the 1960s, and that has tripled since the 1980s.
This segregation is perpetrated by funding schools through real estate taxes, Scott said. Historical wealth gaps between black and white Americans, partially created by unequal access to education, have led to a resource gap between majority-black and majority-white schools, amounting to a difference of $23 billion, according to a report from education advocacy group EdBuild.
The funding structure of public schools “virtually guarantees there will be unequal education,” Scott said.
“If you deny people ... an equal access [to] education, you have relegated them to a second-class life,” Scott said. “Segregation doesn’t just isolate people, it isolates opportunities.”
Scott said integration mandates such as busing worked in the past, but the abandonment of those policies in the 1980s and recent efforts to undo civil rights policy by the Trump administration have increased the reality of school segregation.
Today, students of color are “underfunded and over-disciplined,” he said, referencing a Department of Education report that black students are four times more likely than white students to be punished with out-of-school suspensions.
In 2015, Scott co-authored the Every Student Succeeds Act, shepherding it through the House of Representatives. The bipartisan education bill included accountability requirements for schools to come up with plans to reduce inequities including disproportionate suspension rates for black students as part of their participation in Title I, which allocates federal funding for more than 50% of public schools based on their low-income populations.
However, Scott said under Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, the Trump administration has walked back these regulations and not enforced civil rights protections, including narrowing the scope of what complaints her department will investigate, a move heavily criticized by civil rights advocates. Scott said Virginia will need to step up and ensure compliance on its own.
He also touted legislation his committee has worked on, including the Juvenile Justice Reform Act, which aims to weaken the school-to-prison pipeline and was signed by President Donald Trump.
Scott is also trying to advance two bills, the Equity and Inclusion Enforcement Act, which would restore the private right of action to individuals to file lawsuits regarding discriminatory education policy, and the Strength in Diversity Act, which would codify an Obama-era program offering grants that the Trump administration has canceled to localities trying to fund voluntary school desegregation plans.
Ultimately, Scott said funding is the most important tool to achieving education equity, and occurs only when local, state and federal policymakers work together, as many did after the Brown decision.
“Low-income, at-risk students actually need more funding, not less,” he said. “Equal isn’t enough.”
This corresponds with my comments above. Increased spending does not translate automatically into better results.
"Citing a 2016 study and civil rights data from the Department of Education, Scott said public schools are more segregated today by race and class than in the 1960s". I am confused how schools can be more segregated by race today. Public schools were 100% segregated prior to 1950-60s. Can anyone explain his comment?
Presumably he was referring to the period just after desegregation. After that, whites fled urban zones, in part, to move their children to less integrated areas. De facto segregation became the rule again in the 70s and 80s.
Note Scott’s last statement “Equal isn’t enough.”
I fully understand Scott's logic on equal isn't enough. Depending on special needs, some schools need greater funding. This is reasonable, although I also know that increased spending does not automatically translate into increased results. If you can show results, the funding will come.
And like I said in the West End you have 100% participation in the PTA. In the east end you have less than 50% participation in the PTA Fundamentally sir it comes down to asking why are so many people blaming functional families of all races for public school issues. The fact is we spend the most on public school education than any other country. The facts are the facts children from functional families and have both a mother and a father and yes even two parent homes do in fact have better grades and don’t get into trouble .... prove me wrong sir. Children from broken homes do have a harder time achieving .... and do in fact have lower grades. That is the numbers that your Government has compiled
Broken homes and missing family units and missing fathers are the number one reason why we have public school failures. The family units who are able to send their children to private schools actually pay twice for their children’s education. When you have Schools providing boxed lunches.... after school care and even breakfast and the children cannot still graduate.... it’s not a funding issue..... it’s broken homes and dysfunctional families .... google Disneyland Family Fight ...... it’s broken homes and family units The United States spends the most on public education and he wants more? Public Schools were never meant to provide boxed lunches and be parents for children. No matter the political speak it’s the broken homes and missing fathers . Nobody is home for the children when they get home from school.
Representative Scott is either completely misinformed or lying. RTD article "A roundup of Richmond-area school budget proposals" (3/13/2019) gives the following totals of area funding per pupil: Chesterfield ($9.9K), Hanover (!0K), Henrico ($9.8K), and Richmond ($13.6K). Richmond schools have more funding per pupil than area school districts. The difference in education outcomes is due to the incompetence and maladministration of the Richmond school system.
Honestly, it's not that simple.
