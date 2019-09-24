Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, on Tuesday called for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.
McEachin, whose district includes Richmond and parts of its suburbs, issued a statement in a news release with the headline "McEachin calls for impeachment."
“It is clear that the sitting president of the United States has repeatedly violated the law and damaged our democracy," the statement said.
"Recent reports about his conversation with the president of Ukraine demonstrate that he continues to place self-interest ahead of national interests, putting his desire to win re-election above our rule of law and national security. To look the other way is an abrogation of my oath, my duty, and my responsibility which is why today I am calling for impeachment proceedings.”
McEachin, a lawyer and former state lawmaker, was first elected to the congressional seat in 2016 and easily re-elected last year.
Rep. Don Beyer, D-8th, was the first member of the House from Virginia to call for Trump's impeachment. Others calling for an impeachment inquiry are Reps. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, Gerry Connolly, D-11th, Abigail Spanberger, D-7th and Elaine Luria, D-2nd.
Spanberger and Luria on Monday called on Congress to investigate President Donald Trump over “unprecedented allegations” related to a phone call between Trump and the president of Ukraine during which Trump allegedly urged the Ukrainian to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden.
McEachin's move leaves Rep. Bobby Scott, D-3rd, as the only Democratic member of the House from Virginia who has not called for impeachment or an impeachment inquiry.
