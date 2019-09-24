Arthur Ashe Boulevard

Rep. Don McEachin, D-4th, seen speaking at a ceremony in June, said on Tuesday he was calling for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/Times-Dispatch

Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, and Rep. Bobby Scott, D-3rd, on Tuesday called for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

McEachin, whose district includes Richmond and parts of its suburbs, issued a statement in a news release with the headline “McEachin calls for impeachment.” His statement came hours before Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced that the House would commence a formal impeachment inquiry.

“It is clear that the sitting president of the United States has repeatedly violated the law and damaged our democracy,” McEachin’s statement said.

“Recent reports about his conversation with the president of Ukraine demonstrate that he continues to place self-interest ahead of national interests, putting his desire to win re-election above our rule of law and national security. To look the other way is an abrogation of my oath, my duty and my responsibility which is why today I am calling for impeachment proceedings.”

On Tuesday evening, Scott put out a statement saying that he agreed with Pelosi’s decision to open an impeachment inquiry, calling it “the only appropriate course of action given the severity of recent events.”

“Every member of Congress swore an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution,” wrote Scott, who was the last of Virginia’s seven Democratic members of the House to call for impeachment or an impeachment inquiry.

Rep. Don Beyer, D-8th, was the first member of the House from Virginia to call for Trump’s impeachment. Others calling for an impeachment inquiry are Reps. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th; Gerry Connolly, D-11th; Abigail Spanberger, D-7th; and Elaine Luria, D-2nd.

McEachin, a lawyer and former state lawmaker, was first elected to the congressional seat in 2016 and easily re-elected last year.

Scott, the dean of Virginia’s congressional delegation, has served since 1993.

On Monday, Spanberger and Luria called on Congress to investigate Trump over “unprecedented allegations” related to a phone call between Trump and the president of Ukraine during which Trump allegedly urged the Ukrainian leader to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

