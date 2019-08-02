Devastated by the loss of Dr. Melton, a distinguished and driven leader. Saddened by the loss of Hailey Green. My thoughts and prayers are with both families.— Creigh Deeds (@CreighDeeds) August 2, 2019
Dr. Hughes Melton was a dedicated public servant whose voice and expertise will be missed. Prayers to his family and the family of Hailey Green. https://t.co/ZY1xlL7kZc— Kirk Cox (@SpeakerCox) August 2, 2019
Very sad for the families involved and for the people who saw what a good leader and man Dr. Melton was. https://t.co/Pn6py9aEt1— Brian Coy (@BrianCoy) August 2, 2019
Statement of sympathy from VHHA President and CEO Sean T. Connaughton on the passing of @VirginiaDBHDS Commissioner @HughesMDMBA pic.twitter.com/WQpjmSsX8N— VHHA (@VirginiaHHA) August 2, 2019
I lost a dear friend and fellow public servant today. Please keep the Melton and Green families in your thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/IFO6h2VjJg— Gena Boyle Berger (@GenaBerger10) August 2, 2019
Dr Melton was a wonderful man and we are heartbroken over this loss. The Commonwealth, Johnston Memorial Hospital and SWVA were better off because of him. He will be deeply missed.— Stacey Ely (@Stacey_Ely) August 2, 2019
MSV is devastated to hear of the tragic car accident that occurred yesterday. Our hearts go out to Hailey Green's loved ones and Dr. Hughes Melton. https://t.co/J8wGg16KB0— Medical Soc. of VA (@MedSocietyVA) August 1, 2019
We are deeply saddened by this crash that killed Ms. Hailey Green, a high school graduate and send our condolences to her family. We are keeping Dr. Hughes Melton, Commissioner of DBHDS, in our prayers, as he is receiving treatment for his injuries.https://t.co/ZZ94Y2iIH8 pic.twitter.com/iKF6xi83z2— vakids (@vakids) August 2, 2019
This is a very sad day. I had a chance to speak with Dr. Melton just before he left the Arc State Convention this Wednesday. He was extremely kind and attentive to my thoughts on how to improve the lives of... https://t.co/5xva93AVnC— Chip Dodd (@chipperripper) August 2, 2019
Many of us at VACo knew Dr. Melton and are sadden by his passing. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. https://t.co/tDIRSTnSZb— VACo (@VACounties) August 2, 2019
I am so sad to hear of the passing of Dr. Hughes Melton and Hailey Green. My thoughts are with their families and all who knew and loved them. This is a huge loss for the commonwealth and @VirginiaDBHDS.https://t.co/yC094OmP3n?— Debra H. Rodman (@debrarodmanva) August 2, 2019
A devastating loss. Dr. Melton was a fierce advocate for those struggling with addiction and fought for his native SW Va. https://t.co/XvjWGNv2Ad— Dalton Bennett (@DDaltonBennett) August 2, 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.