Two citations in an advertisement from Sen. Glen Sturtevant, R-Chesterfield, attributed statements to the Richmond Times-Dispatch that came from a letter written to the newspaper by a Sturtevant supporter in 2016.
The Sturtevant campaign on Thursday acknowledged the error and said the ad, which ran on cable TV in August and also online, has been pulled.
Under the words "Richmond Times-Dispatch," the ad used the text: "Leadership that Virginia so desperately needs in our modern era of rabid partisanship" and "Demonstrated uncommon political courage."
The ad gave the impression that those statements were made by the newspaper, but they were actually made in a February 2016 letter to the editor by Wyatt B. Durrette Jr.
Durrette, a lawyer, was a member of the House of Delegates from Fairfax County in the 1970s and lost campaigns as the Republican nominee for attorney general in 1981 and for governor in 1985.
Sturtevant campaign manager Pablo Cueto issued a statement saying the ad's attribution was "an unintentional mistake that was corrected immediately upon our campaign being alerted to the issue. As such, we have removed this ad from our website and social media, and it is no longer in circulation at this time. Should we re-release the ad, this error will be corrected before launching."
Sturtevant, who was elected in 2015, is a top focus for Democrats this fall as they try to retake control of the state Senate. He faces Ghazala Hashmi, a community college administrator.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.