A national graduation ceremony on Saturday will feature a familiar face in Richmond.
Rodney Robinson, a teacher in Richmond Public Schools who was named National Teacher of the Year last year, is one of the speakers for "Graduate Together: America Honors the Class of 2020." The Saturday event, created to encourage high school seniors who are missing out on traditional graduation ceremonies because of the COVID-19 pandemic, also includes a commencement speech from former president Barack Obama.
Robinson said the event's organizers, including the LeBron James Family Foundation, the charity arm of the basketball superstar, and the XQ Institute, a group dedicated to rethinking the high school experience, reached out to him to be a part of the event and sent a film crew to his house last week.
"It's a great opportunity," Robinson said. "It's sort of my job to represent teachers. That's what I've been doing for the past year. For them to reach out to me to represent teachers once again, it's exciting."
In his remarks, Robinson said he told the graduates what teachers across the country would say.
"I tried to share some words of encouragement to them, but also to teachers," he said.
The event is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday and will include appearances by James, Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai and the Jonas Brothers, among others. The hour-long special, which will not have commercials, is set to be carried by more than 20 TV networks and streaming channels, including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.
Robinson, who teaches inside Richmond's juvenile detention center, became just the third teacher from Virginia and first from Richmond to be named National Teacher of the Year when the Council of Chief State School Officers awarded him the honor in April 2019. The King William County native has spent the past year traveling across the country as an education evangelist, including a stop at the White House.
Stops on Robinson's speaking tour have, like many graduation ceremonies, either been canceled or moved online.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.