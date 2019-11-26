An anti-human-trafficking partnership led by the Virginia Attorney General's Office will add a new case manager to focus on child victims, funded in part by a $350,000 grant from the U.S. Justice Department.
Attorney General Mark Herring and other officials held a news conference on Tuesday to discuss it. Herring was joined by representatives of ICE, Richmond police, Bon Secours Richmond and others in the Richmond Regional Human Trafficking Collaborative, which received the grant.
The case manager will be stationed in the Attorney General's Office to improve how the region handles child victims of human trafficking, Herring said.
"There will be improved victim services and additional stakeholder and law-enforcement trainings with a focus on juvenile victims and ways we can better help their specific needs," Herring said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.