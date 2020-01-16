20190122_MET_XGR_BB05

Philip Van Cleave, right, president of the Virginia Citizens Defense League, speaks during a 2019 gun-rights rally outside the Bell Tower in Richmond.

 BOB BROWN

Gun rights advocates are challenging Gov. Ralph Northam's firearms ban on Capitol Square and asked a local court Thursday to immediately lift the ban.

The Virginia Citizens Defense League and Gun Owners of America, two groups opposing gun-control legislation in Virginia, filed a lawsuit against Northam and Capitol Police Chief Anthony Pike, whose agency would enforce the ban.

Northam issued the temporary ban on firearms and other weapons in advance of a rally Monday organized by VCDL to protest gun control legislation Democratic lawmakers are proposing. Rally organizers say they are expecting as many as 50,000 people.

Northam said the state had credible threats to public safety related to the event.

Richmond Circuit Court Judge Joi J. Taylor presided over an emergency hearing Thursday afternoon. One reason for the expedited hearing is that Richmond's courts will be closed Friday for Virginia's Lee Jackson Day and Monday for the holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

David G. Browne, an attorney who represented the gun rights groups, said they were asking for temporary injunction of only the portion of the executive order regarding the prohibition of firearms - not other weapons such as bats, sticks, etc.

Browne called the ban an "unconstitutional restraint" infringing on rights guaranteed not only by the U.S. Constitution, but also the state's, as well as a provision of the state code that the General Assembly enacted in 2012, when Northam and Attorney General Mark R. Herring were state senators.

Browne said in court that "the sole legal basis" for the ban lays in the governor's powers under a state of emergency, which were limited in 2012 "specifically to prevent and prohibit the governor from in any way limiting or prohibiting the possession or carrying of firearms."

He further argued that the fears of what could happen - "a repeat of Charlottesville," where the Unite the Right rally in August 2017 turned deadly, "is pure speculation." In Charlottesville white nationalists clashed with counterprotesters and one woman was killed and more than 30 people were injured in a car attack -

The Lobby Day organized by VCDL has been held for about 17 years, he said. He termed it a peaceful event and said there has never been an issue with firearms.

"The very purpose of this rally is, and has always been, is for people who have concerns about gun rights to speak to lawmakers," Browne told Taylor.

"Excluding people with firearms (from the Capitol grounds) will only increase the risk of Charlottesville, because it will likely displace this large expected crowd on the streets," Browne said in court. "They will be surrounding the grounds, rather than in it."

Toby J. Heytens, Virginia's Solicitor General, said Northam was acting on "credible evidence," which he offered to share with the court, but did not, that some among the expected crowd of tens of thousands are coming ready for "violence, rebellion and insurrection."

"It's plain as day that this executive order does not violate any right," he told the court asking Taylor to deny the injunction.

VCDL President Philip Van Cleave had said in an interview on Wednesday that the group believes Northam doesn't have the legal authority to levy the ban.

“We believe it is illegal what he is doing,” Van Cleave said. “At this point, we’re going to try to take the governor to court. So it may mean guns aren’t banned on Monday.”

“The rally is going on no matter what.”

Senate Republican leaders echoed similar concerns about Northam’s authority in a statement Wednesday, also arguing that his decision “may be serving to heighten rather than assuage tensions.”

“We are not confident Governor Northam is adhering to the limitations placed on the governor’s authority under the Code of Virginia,” Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, Senate Republican Caucus Chairman Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, and Senate Republican Caucus Co-Chairman Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, said in a joint statement.

The complaint includes three citizen plaintiffs who say they were planning to attend Monday's rally with their firearms.

This is a developing story.

Get the Virginia Politics Insider email update every evening during the GA and weekly all year

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription