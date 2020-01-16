Gun rights advocates are challenging Gov. Ralph Northam's firearms ban on Capitol Square and asked a local court Thursday to immediately lift the ban.
The Virginia Citizens Defense League and Gun Owners of America, two groups opposing gun-control legislation in Virginia, filed a lawsuit against Northam and Capitol Police Chief Anthony Pike, whose agency would enforce the ban.
Northam issued the temporary ban on firearms and other weapons in advance of a rally Monday organized by VCDL to protest gun control legislation Democratic lawmakers are proposing. Rally organizers say they are expecting as many as 50,000 people.
Northam said the state had credible threats to public safety related to the event.
Richmond Circuit Court Judge Joi J. Taylor presided over an emergency hearing Thursday afternoon. One reason for the expedited hearing is that Richmond's courts will be closed Friday for Virginia's Lee Jackson Day and Monday for the holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr.
David G. Browne, an attorney who represented the gun rights groups, said they were asking for temporary injunction of only the portion of the executive order regarding the prohibition of firearms - not other weapons such as bats, sticks, etc.
Browne called the ban an "unconstitutional restraint" infringing on rights guaranteed not only by the U.S. Constitution, but also the state's, as well as a provision of the state code that the General Assembly enacted in 2012, when Northam and Attorney General Mark R. Herring were state senators.
Browne said in court that "the sole legal basis" for the ban lays in the governor's powers under a state of emergency, which were limited in 2012 "specifically to prevent and prohibit the governor from in any way limiting or prohibiting the possession or carrying of firearms."
He further argued that the fears of what could happen - "a repeat of Charlottesville," where the Unite the Right rally in August 2017 turned deadly, "is pure speculation." In Charlottesville white nationalists clashed with counterprotesters and one woman was killed and more than 30 people were injured in a car attack -
The Lobby Day organized by VCDL has been held for about 17 years, he said. He termed it a peaceful event and said there has never been an issue with firearms.
"The very purpose of this rally is, and has always been, is for people who have concerns about gun rights to speak to lawmakers," Browne told Taylor.
"Excluding people with firearms (from the Capitol grounds) will only increase the risk of Charlottesville, because it will likely displace this large expected crowd on the streets," Browne said in court. "They will be surrounding the grounds, rather than in it."
Toby J. Heytens, Virginia's Solicitor General, said Northam was acting on "credible evidence," which he offered to share with the court, but did not, that some among the expected crowd of tens of thousands are coming ready for "violence, rebellion and insurrection."
"It's plain as day that this executive order does not violate any right," he told the court asking Taylor to deny the injunction.
VCDL President Philip Van Cleave had said in an interview on Wednesday that the group believes Northam doesn't have the legal authority to levy the ban.
“We believe it is illegal what he is doing,” Van Cleave said. “At this point, we’re going to try to take the governor to court. So it may mean guns aren’t banned on Monday.”
“The rally is going on no matter what.”
Senate Republican leaders echoed similar concerns about Northam’s authority in a statement Wednesday, also arguing that his decision “may be serving to heighten rather than assuage tensions.”
“We are not confident Governor Northam is adhering to the limitations placed on the governor’s authority under the Code of Virginia,” Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, Senate Republican Caucus Chairman Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, and Senate Republican Caucus Co-Chairman Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, said in a joint statement.
The complaint includes three citizen plaintiffs who say they were planning to attend Monday's rally with their firearms.
This is a developing story.
“ FBI arrests 3 connected to white supremacist group. Report: They were headed to Richmond gun rally”
Looks like our beloved Governor Northam was right. There is a real threat situation that calls for a temporary gun ban.
I support the rally. IF Northam does have the legal authority to issue the order he did, I support that as well because I believe there is a very good chance some idiot will take their protest too far and the leaders of the rally just don't want to accept that possibility. Just today the FBI arrested 3 persons connected to a white supremacist group headed to Richmond.
“We are not confident Governor Northam is adhering to the limitations placed on the governor’s authority under the Code of Virginia,”........Yep, governor Blackface has lied to Virginians so many times, that his credibility is gone, and his authority should be questioned, especially with his well documented contempt for the citizens he was elected to serve.
I guess you’ll try to say this is a lie, too.
Sorry, Fake News Fred. YOU’RE the liar.
“ FBI arrests 3 connected to white supremacist group. Report: They were headed to Richmond gun rally”
Northam gets about as sleazy as I've seen going after his enemies. VCDL lobby day has been an event specifically to lobby legislators and have a peaceful rally since 2002. Northam is making stuff up to shut this down.
Remember, Northam ran an ad claiming anyone who supported Gellispie was a racist when it turned out that he was the guy in blackface. Democrat sleaze.
I guess the governor made this up, too.
“FBI arrests 3 connected to white supremacist group. Report: They were headed to Richmond gun rally”
I’m glad to see Rump’s FBI on the job.
Even people who hate guns & would never own one should know how to make one "safe" if they happen to find one somewhere.
Geeze... That's what the NRA ****USED*** to be all about... You know, gun SAFETY... These days the NRA doesn't give a flyin' *** about anything but SELLING MORE GUNS... And to anyone regardless of what they plan to do with that gun??? Go figure that you think like them, Jeff... ~~~ Bob
Absolute BS
Yeah... Jeff makes the best arguments for gun control. If people are just finding unsafe guns lying around there is a definite gun control problem.
So the FBI arrests 3 white supremacists planning to shoot the place up on Monday, but "gun enthusiasts" object when preventive efforts are ordered by the governor. Remember Charlottesville?
You have them pegged, Sheila... There is no logic in their thinking but they have all joined a CULT and the 1st thing to go when you join a CULT is your FREEDOM to think for yourself... ~~~ Bob
Sherry & Bob- If the Charlottesville City Council had not illegally pursued the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue o crowd would have gathered. The march was peaceful until the ANTIFA got involved and began the violence! ANTIFA and the lack of coordination from the Virginia State Police caused the terrible actions of a few idiots!
The white supremacists did not NEED to invade Charlottesville... nobody, pardon the expression, put a gun to their head.
Your logic is the same as saying “if I didn’t have those diamonds in my safe I would never have got robbed”
And, ironically, the legislature is likely to give. Charlottesville full control over it’s statue. All that white supremacist angst and innocent death over nothing.
Well.... the FBI got three white supremacists coming to pile on in Richmond Monday and they sure WEREN’T antifascists.
Hey, Bob, there is no CULT, it is called the second amendment, and you should at least educate yourself on it, before making such horribly uninformed comments.
3 in another state? Migosh. Has he checked the upper peninsula of Michigan, Alaska, North Dakota? There may be 5 more planning to come into the state.
Charlottesville? Riot caused by incompetent City and State response.
Maybe governor Sleaze should declare a complete state of emergency and ban all travel into the state between Friday and Tuesday. 800 state troopers on the border. Call out the guard. There might be a whole dozen people planning to enter the state with evil intent. Can't be too safe.
Sheila, the Charlottesville riots were a direct result of the City council demanding that the Police NOT properly execute crowd control, thus allowing the lawful demonstrators to be attacked by Antifa thugs and Black Lives Matter thugs. In addition, our Gov. Terry McAuliffe, had instructed the State Police to stand down and NOT do their usual good job of crowd control, thus allowing the unlawful protesters to attack the lawful protesters, it was our DEMOCRAT politicians that caused that riot to happen, and they KNEW what they were doing would create a riot, just disgusting. As far as the FBI arrests, if those people REALLY were coming to cause trouble, good, but right now there is NO EVIDENCE that is the fact of the issue, and it certainly doesn't give Governor Blackface the ability to put his jack booted foot on the throats of law abiding gun owners, as he has now.
“ VCDL President Philip Van Cleave told the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Wednesday that the group believes Northam doesn't have the legal authority to levy the ban.”
Isn’t VanCleve the guy Borat convinced to encourage kindergarteners to play with guns?
I think I remover the little ditty that Borat had VanCleve caper to....
“Shoot for the head, shoulders, not the toes
Not the toes, not the toes”!
How can any organization maintain credibly after their president subjected himself to such a PR nightmare. (not to mention such an all around despicable performance)
https://youtu.be/cM-Sqzwo4Lo
But I gotta’ admit... the doggy on the muzzle of the gun WAS cute. I can see how it would make playing with guns very appealing to 5-year-olds. Deplorable.
I never took my son to the range until he was 10 -- and some folks think I waited too long. Nevertheless, he is now 21 lives on his own and has a healthy respect for firearms & handles them safely at the range.
Unfortunately you are not every kid’s parent
“A toddler found a handgun and fatally shot himself. His case is one of at least 73 accidental child deaths involving a gun in 2018“
No doubt you drive the speed limit... but you surely see the need for common sense traffic control laws.
p.s. allowing children to handle deadly weapons is another thing we should fix. I’m sure after shooting you broke out the bourbon 🥃 to teach the kid how to drink responsibly, too.
"Isn’t VanCleve the guy Borat convinced to encourage kindergarteners to play with guns?".......Drake ,were you stupid enough to believe that staged little skit, yea, you were. drake just can't tell what is real and what is done in jest, a typically uninformed Liberal.
Denial is not just a river in Egypt, Fake News Fred. Check out the link.
