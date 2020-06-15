The gun rights group behind January's large protest in and around Capitol Square is suing to block the implementation of a gun control measure set to take effect next month.
The Virginia Citizens Defense League is among the five plaintiffs suing the state over a soon-to-become law that limits people to buying one handgun per month. The group filed the lawsuit Friday in Goochland Circuit Court, arguing that the law violates residents' constitutional rights.
"The statute is no less an infringement on the right to keep and bear arms than is limiting persons to purchasing one Bible per month would be an infringement on the rights of Virginians under" the Virginia Constitution's version of the First Amendment, the complaint says.
It adds: “It would be unfathomable if the General Assembly attempted to place limits on how many times per week a newspaper could be published, how many abortions a woman could receive in a decade, or how many times a court-appointed criminal defense lawyer could be appointed for an indigent defendant facing jailable offenses during a lifetime, to name but a few illustrative examples of this problem."
Virginia had a one-handgun-a-month law from 1993 until 2012, when then-Gov. Bob McDonnell signed a repeal measure. Proponents say the legislation will help limit the number of guns that end up on the black market and are used in crimes in other cities.
Charlotte Gomer, a spokeswoman for Attorney General Mark Herring, said the law was "extremely successful in keeping a large number of firearms off our streets."
"Both this law and the other gun violence prevention measures that were passed during this year's legislative session are constitutional and Attorney General Herring is prepared to go to court to defend their constitutionality," Gomer said.
"These measures were put in place to keep Virginians and their communities and loved ones safe and that is Attorney General Herring's top priority."
The restoration of the one-handgun-a-month law was one of seven Gov. Ralph Northam backed that the legislature approved this year, the first under Democratic control since the mid-1990s.
Other measures include universal background checks, giving municipal officials more local authority on guns and a "red flag" law. An eighth proposal, a ban on assault weapons, did not pass but the legislature expects to take it up again next year.
Gun rights activists flooded the Capitol this session to protest the gun control bills. Most notably, an estimated 22,000 people gathered during the VCDL's annual lobby day in a much-anticipated rally that saw 6,000 unarmed people inside Capitol Square and an additional 16,000, many bearing guns, immediately outside.
Online court records show a hearing in the case, which The Virginia Mercury first reported, is scheduled for June 25, less than a week before the bill's July 1 effective date.
