BRISTOL — A neon-infused rock and roll guitar could soon illuminate the skyline of the birthplace of country music.
Hard Rock International, known worldwide for its hotels, restaurants and casinos, has agreed to operate the proposed Bristol Resort and Casino planned for the Bristol Mall. The arrangement follows months of discussions. Project development partner Jim McGlothlin announced the arrangement Friday .
“We are excited to collaborate with Hard Rock, a well-respected and legendary entertainment brand with legions of devoted customers across the country and around the world,” McGlothlin, CEO of The United Co. and partner on the project, said in a written statement. “Hard Rock’s iconic brand speaks to its deep roots in live music entertainment and world-class memorabilia collection, which will play a prominent role at Hard Rock Casino Bristol. This focus on music will complement our region’s country music heritage and dynamic music scene in the Twin City.”
Hard Rock International, which is based in Davie, Fla., is expected to make its announcement Monday. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida.
McGlothlin and partner Clyde Stacy announced plans for the proposed casino in August 2018 and legislation to pave the way for its operation was approved in March by the Virginia General Assembly.
That legislation, which would allow casinos to operate in specific Virginia cities, is pending Monday’s release of a report on gaming by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, re-enactment of the legislation when lawmakers return to Richmond in January and ultimately a public referendum for Bristol voters.
Bristol could become Hard Rock’s first Virginia location. The company currently operates cafes in Pigeon Forge, Nashville and Memphis, Tenn. Hard Rock operates about 260 facilities in 75 countries, including 12 casinos.
“I cannot think of a better place for Hard Rock Casino to be than here in Bristol, Virginia,” City Manager Randy Eads said Friday. “Hard Rock is synonymous with music. With our storied history of music here in Bristol, to have a new partner aligned with the music industry like Hard Rock is, I cannot think of a more exciting time to be in the city of Bristol.”
