The Virginia Department of Health is investigating three possible cases of the novel coronavirus, a respiratory outbreak that has spread rapidly since it originated in Wuhan, China in December.
Authorities have confirmed nearly 2,000 cases of the new strain of the virus worldwide, with 56 deaths in China as of Sunday, according to the Associated Press. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have confirmed five cases of the virus in the U.S. in Arizona, California, Illinois and Washington, all in travelers from Wuhan.
The common coronaviruses can cause mild to moderate respiratory illness with symptoms similar to the common cold. However, two previously identified coronaviruses caused severe disease: severe acute respiratory syndrome, known as SARS and Middle East respiratory syndrome, known as MERS. This novel strain of the virus reportedly had some link to a large seafood and animal market in Wuhan, suggesting the virus was spread from animal to person, but a growing number of patients have not been exposed to animal markets, indicating that the virus is spreading from person to person, according to the CDC.
“This is a rapidly evolving situation,” the Virginia Department of Health’s press release stated.
Two of the patients under investigation in Virginia are from central Virginia and the third is from northern Virginia. The VDH did not release any further details about the patients in order to protect confidentiality.
Symptoms of the novel coronavirus include fever, cough and trouble breathing and can appear anywhere from two to 14 days after exposure, according to VDH.
VDH encourages health care providers to ask patients about recent international travel and to consider coronavirus infection in patients who have traveled to Wuhan, China and to report possible cases to the health department for testing.
VDH recommends taking steps to prevent respiratory illness, including getting a flu vaccine, washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, staying home when sick and taking flu antivirals as prescribed.
The CDC has also issued a travel warning to avoid nonessential travel to the Hubei Province of China.
VDH will continue to update its novel coronavirus webpage with information on suspected and confirmed cases in the state.
