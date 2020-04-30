A week ago, Virginian John Scrivani, 48, took the family camper on a solo trip.
But his final destination wasn’t Niagara Falls or the cross country camping trip his family was planning earlier this year. He was driving up to Brooklyn, alone, to help create a disaster morgue to handle the influx of dead in New York due to the coronavirus.
“The family knows that I’m cut a little different. I run toward the fight rather than away from it,” Scrivani said.
For example, when he graduated from the top 2% of his NYPD Emergency Service Unit, Specialized Training class, he rappeled into the ceremony from a helicopter. And that’s been his m.o. ever since.
Scrivani now lives in Spotsylvania with his wife and their children: a 17-year-old son, a 15-year-old daughter and a 9-year-old son with autism. He works for the Virginia Department of Transportation as a director of safety, security and emergency management.
A native New Yorker, he worked for the New York Police Department for 20 years and served during the Sept. 11 attacks. He rushed to the scene just after the attacks where he helped pull police officer Will Jimeno out of the rubble. After Sept. 11, he continued to work for the NYPD and eventually worked for The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner.
But with a growing family and a new baby, Scrivani decided to move his family to Virginia in 2011 to find a quieter life. "I never considered myself a city kid. I never really enjoyed the hustle and bustle," he said. "I wanted to raise my kids with a different atmosphere and a little more space. And I always liked NASCAR."
Six months after he arrived, Hurricane Sandy hit New York and he was called back to help out.
He was originally deployed to support fatality management operation in the field. Once that mission was completed, Mayor Bloomberg's team asked him to stay on and oversee all debris removal from the storm, a job that won an award from the United Nations. After that, he was asked to support revitalization of all New York City beaches damaged by the storm. The length of that deployment was 14 months.
When he came back to Virginia, he worked as a consultant for the Department of Defense and the Department of Energy. In 2014, he took a job with VDOT where he now oversees safety, security and emergency management.
But now, again, with the coronavirus pandemic hitting New York hard, he’s been called back to help his hometown by Frank DePaolo, deputy commissioner from the NYC Chief Medical Examiner's office.
Almost 13,000 people have died from the coronavirus in New York. That's more than double the normal amount of deaths in the city. Refrigerated trucks and trailers have shown up in the streets to serve as temporary morgues to handle the number of bodies.
Aside from that, Scrivani said, “The city doesn’t look any different right now. It’s not like 9-11 or Hurricane Sandy. There’s just a lot less people on the street and everybody is quarantining.”
He is currently spending his time in Brooklyn on a giant pier facing the Statue of Liberty, helping set up the Brooklyn Temporary Morgue.
The facility is three huge warehouses: one is a disaster morgue, the size of a football field, where remains are processed and released to funeral homes. Another building is the size of almost two football fields, 450 feet by 200 feet, and will serve as long-term storage for unclaimed decedents. The third building houses the logistical team.
It’s a field disaster type of setting, Scrivani said, with big tents and an organized assembly line. His job is to run the BCP removal task force – which stands for body collection points – to relieve hospitals struggling to handle the volume of bodies. He is working with a team to help coordinate, recover, and transfer remains to family members, funeral homes and long-term storage.
The empty warehouses at Brooklyn Temporary Morgue have been outfitted with a myriad structures: giant tents, small office trailers, and refrigerated Conex shipping containers which are being used to store the bodies. 60 Minutes recently visited the site for a segment that aired on CBS.
“Not a lot of places in the world would have the expertise to this. But, unfortunately, New York has a lot of experience with disaster over the years,” he added.
Scrivani has been deployed to New York through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, which permits resource sharing between states during emergency declarations. Technically, he still works for VDOT and he still communicates with his Virginia team daily.
He also has three cellphones that are constantly ringing: one for his family, one for VDOT and one for his work in New York.
He expects to serve 30 days on his deployment and then return to Virginia, where he will have to quarantine apart from his family for an additional 14 days.
“My wife is not happy about that,” he said.
“There was a lot of work to be done up here. When I was asked to help, I had no reason to say no, except that I might get sick,” he said.
While Scrivani still has family in New York, he didn’t want to stay with them, for fear of infecting them.
So he decided to drive up to Brooklyn and live in his family camper while serving on deployment. In the camper, he can control the environment and not have to worry about any cross contamination.
“It’s actually the least stressful part of my day, to come home to this,” he said. “When I’m here [in the camper], I know that no one has touched anything. I have three computers going. I’m still running the VDOT team from here.”
And a view of the Statue of Liberty, he said, that is pretty spectacular too.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.