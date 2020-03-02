20181107_ELEX_VOTE_AWE13

Election officer Ken Beachum guides people to the voting booths at Stonehouse Elementary School in James City County Nov. 6, 2018.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND

Virginians head to the polls on Tuesday to choose the Democrat they want to take on President Donald Trump in November. Virginians do not register by party. Any registered voter may take part in the primary.

Poll hours

Tuesday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Richmond-area weather

The high temperature will be 68 degrees. There will be cloudy skies and a 60% chance of showers.

Poll information

Bring photo identification. Voters in the Richmond area will cast paper ballots. They will fill in ovals and insert the ballots into optical scanning machines.

What’s on the ballot?

While 14 candidates qualified in December for Virginia’s primary — and their names will be on the ballot Tuesday — all but five candidates have dropped out of the contest.

The remaining candidates, in alphabetical order, are former Vice President Joe Biden, former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

What’s at stake?

A candidate needs to accumulate 1,990 pledged delegates to win the Democratic presidential nomination. In the 14 states voting on Super Tuesday, 1,357 delegates are at stake.

Virginia is the fourth-largest prize on Super Tuesday, awarding 99 pledged delegates, ranking behind California (415), Texas (228) and North Carolina (110).

How does it work?

A candidate must reach at least 15% of the vote statewide, or in individual congressional districts, to qualify for any delegates. A key to Tuesday’s results is how many of the five candidates reach that threshold.

Registrar contacts:

Richmond: (804) 646-5950

Chesterfield: (804) 748-1471

Hanover: (804) 365-6080

Henrico: (804) 501-4347

You also can call the state Department of Elections at (800) 552-9745.

Live coverage

Throughout the day Tuesday, get the latest election news and results at Richmond.com.

Home delivery

The Richmond Times-Dispatch will have later print deadlines to bring you coverage of Tuesday’s election results. That means there’s a chance that Wednesday’s delivery will be later than normal. We appreciate your patience.

— From staff reports

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started