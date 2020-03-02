Virginians head to the polls on Tuesday to choose the Democrat they want to take on President Donald Trump in November. Virginians do not register by party. Any registered voter may take part in the primary.
Poll hours
Tuesday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
Richmond-area weather
The high temperature will be 68 degrees. There will be cloudy skies and a 60% chance of showers.
Poll information
Bring photo identification. Voters in the Richmond area will cast paper ballots. They will fill in ovals and insert the ballots into optical scanning machines.
What’s on the ballot?
While 14 candidates qualified in December for Virginia’s primary — and their names will be on the ballot Tuesday — all but five candidates have dropped out of the contest.
The remaining candidates, in alphabetical order, are former Vice President Joe Biden, former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.
What’s at stake?
A candidate needs to accumulate 1,990 pledged delegates to win the Democratic presidential nomination. In the 14 states voting on Super Tuesday, 1,357 delegates are at stake.
Virginia is the fourth-largest prize on Super Tuesday, awarding 99 pledged delegates, ranking behind California (415), Texas (228) and North Carolina (110).
How does it work?
A candidate must reach at least 15% of the vote statewide, or in individual congressional districts, to qualify for any delegates. A key to Tuesday’s results is how many of the five candidates reach that threshold.
Registrar contacts:
Richmond: (804) 646-5950
Chesterfield: (804) 748-1471
Hanover: (804) 365-6080
Henrico: (804) 501-4347
You also can call the state Department of Elections at (800) 552-9745.
Live coverage
