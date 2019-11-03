Election
2019
Poll hours
Tuesday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
Weather
The forecast for Richmond on Tuesday calls for partly cloudy weather with a high of 68 and a low of 38, with a 20% chance of rain.
Poll information
Bring photo identification. Voters in the Richmond area will cast paper ballots. They will fill in ovals and insert the ballots into optical scanning machines.
What’s on the ballot?
Across the state, all 100 seats in the House of Delegates and all 40 seats in the Virginia Senate are up for election. Heading into Election Day, Republicans hold a 51-48 edge in the House and a 20-19 edge in the Senate, with one seat vacant in each chamber.
Greater Richmond features 18 contests for House and Senate seats. Go to Richmond.com to review our coverage, including Q&As with Richmond-area legislative candidates and with candidates for local offices.
The boundaries of several Richmond-area House of Delegates seats changed in January because of court-ordered redistricting. Go to the Citizen Portal at the Virginia Department of Elections, at https://www.elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal/ to determine your House and Senate districts and your polling place.
In Richmond, voters will choose among seven candidates who are seeking to replace City Councilman Parker Agelasto in a special election for the 5th District seat.
In Chesterfield County, there is a contest for every seat on the Board of Supervisors and change is coming to the School Board, as no incumbents are seeking re-election. County voters also will cast ballots in contests for commonwealth’s attorney, sheriff, commissioner of the revenue and in Chesterfield’s first contested election for treasurer in 40 years.
In Henrico County, all five current members of the Board of Supervisors are seeking re-election. Due to retirements, voters will select at least three new members of the School Board. Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor faces a challenge from former county prosecutor Owen Conway, and three candidates are vying to succeed retiring Sheriff Mike Wade.
In Hanover County, more than half of the seats on the Board of Supervisors are contested.
Registrar contacts:
Richmond: (804) 646-5950
Chesterfield: (804) 748-1471
Hanover: (804) 365-6080
Henrico: (804) 501-4347
You also can call the state Department of Elections at (800) 552-9745
Live results
Keep up with the results on election night at Richmond.com
