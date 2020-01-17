The Virginia Attorney General's office is opposing gun activists' appeal of Thursday's Richmond Circuit Court ruling upholding Gov. Ralph Northam’s temporary gun ban for Capitol Square ahead of a rally there Monday.
In a Friday morning filing with the Virginia Supreme Court, Attorney General Mark Herring argues that Judge Joi J. Taylor did not abuse her discretion in denying a bid to block Northam's executive order, which bans guns and other weapons from Capitol Square from Friday night through Tuesday night.
The attorney general contends, among other things, that the order does not violate the right to bear arms; that there is no constitutional right to carry firearms in Capitol Square; there is no violation of free speech or assembly; and that any restriction is justified by the interests in protecting public safety.
The Virginia Citizens Defense League and Gun Owners of America filed a lawsuit Thursday against Northam and Capitol Police Chief Steve Pike, whose agency would enforce the ban. The complaint includes three citizen plaintiffs who say they were planning to attend Monday’s rally with their firearms.
"Without relief from this court, petitioners and thousands of other rally participants will be irreparably denied their right to bear arms," they argue in their emergency appeal.
Taylor presided over a hearing Thursday afternoon. She ruled just as court closed for a four-day weekend"The governor is vested with the power to take action from time to time as is necessary for the adequate promotion and coordination of state and local emergency services activities relating to the safety and welfare of the commonwealth, Taylor wrote in her three-page ruling.
Northam said Thursday that, "I took this action to protect Virginians from credible threats of violence. These threats are real." Earlier this week the FBI arrested three men in Maryland and Delaware who are alleged white nationalists or neo-Nazis, who discussed plans to head to Richmond armed with guns.
Northam issued the temporary ban on firearms and other weapons in advance of the rally organized by the VCDL to protest gun control legislation Democratic lawmakers are proposing. Organizers are expecting up to 50,000 people
