The economic damage of the coronavirus shutdown could be significantly less to the state budget than the $1 billion revenue loss previously estimated for the fiscal year than ends June 30, but Virginia's top finance official warned that local governments dependent on sales and meals tax revenues could face a bigger fiscal challenge.
Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne told legislators on Monday that the revenue loss could be closer to $600 million, which also would reduce the damage to the next two-year budget adopted on March 12 -- the same day that Gov. Ralph Northam declared a public health emergency -- with $2 billion in new spending the General Assembly froze after the economy sputtered.
"I believe we're going to be well below the $1 billion [predicted] shortfall as we move into the next biennium," Layne told the House Appropriations Committee in an online meeting.
However, the loss of sales and use taxes is likely to hurt most in local government budgets, which also are losing meals, lodging and admission tax revenues they rely on to pay for public services. State sales tax revenues fell 12.5% in May compared to the same month a year ago, but still have grown by 5.4% for the first 11 months of the fiscal year because of internet sales.
"I would hazard to say our localities are taking a little more significant hit than we are," Layne said.
Virginia has received more than $28 billion in federal emergency aid, primarily in loans to small businesses and municipalities, as well as $6.5 billion in grants and a higher federal share of Medicaid expenses that will save the state about $319 million in this fiscal year.
The state has distributed $645 million to local governments from the $2.2 trillion CARES Act passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump in late March, or half of the $1.5 billion that localities are expected to receive to use strictly for expenses related to COVID-19 through the end of the year. That amount doesn't include $200 million that Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality, received directly from the federal government under the law.
Virginia has committed about $247 million of the $1.8 billion it received under the CARES Act. The state has spent: $97 million on personal protective equipment, primarily for hospitals and other health care providers; $42.4 million on testing for COVID-19; $59.2 million to trace the contacts of people who test positive; $6 million in laboratory costs; $5.5 million for emergency housing; and $3.3 million to replace health department funds used in the crisis.
However, the federal aid has tight legal restrictions on its use, subject to future audits and repayment with penalties. State and local governments can't use their share of the relief funds to replace tax revenues they're losing. They also are limited in how much they can use for essential investments such as broadband telecommunications, the lack of which has put rural areas at severe disadvantage in working and studying from home during the public health crisis.
"It really hinders us from doing much of anything," said Del. Rob Bloxom, R-Accomack, who represents the rural Eastern Shore.
Layne said the money can pay to connect people to existing broadband networks or expand networks before the end of the year, but long-term investments in broadband "probably are not eligible."
Much of the economic damage from the pandemic is being borne by small businesses, including brick-and-mortar retailers many of whom he said may not reopen because of damage from the shutdown and competition with online companies that have benefited from stay-at-home sales during the pandemic.
"It has basically hit the small businesses and lower paying jobs," he said. "The economy was pretty strong going into this, but the social fabric underpinning it was pretty thin."
