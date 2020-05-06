20200318_COV_WESTMINSTER_JM02

A staff member in protective clothing at Westminster Canterbury Richmond took a resident’s pet to a relative for care on Tuesday. Officials say a resident who has tested positive for the coronavirus appears to be in stable condition.

 JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH

Virginia hospitals appear to have dodged the surge of COVID-19 cases they dreaded, so now they're offering to help long-care care facilities that have borne the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association said Wednesday it is partnering with the Virginia Department of Health to provide support to long-term care facilities, whose residents account for more than half of the COVID-19 deaths in the state.

The partnership will bring in a national expert on emergency preparation and response for long-term care providers, which include nursing homes regulated by the health department and assisted living and memory care units licensed by the Department of Social Services.

Russell Phillips and Associates, an affiliate of Jensen Hughes, will help long-term care facilities by:

- training them on ways to prevent and control the spread of infection;

- providing personal protective equipment and training on how to use it;

- improving access to COVID-19 testing, which the health department has accelerated since the end of last week;

- supporting staffing, clinical practice and communications.

Long-term care facilities account for the majority of COVID-19 outbreaks and deaths in Virginia. Through Monday, 405 residents of long-term care facilities had died of the disease, or about 57% of 713 fatalities confirmed statewide.

"While the virus indiscriminately affects people of all ages and demographics, its severe effects disproportionately impacted elderly residents in long-term care facilities," said Dr. Michael McDermott, president and CEO of Mary Washington Healthcare and chairman of the hospital association's board of directors.

"In light of these circumstances, and the fact that elderly patients seeking medical care frequently transition between long-term care facilities and hospitals, this pandemic makes it essential for hospitals and long-term care facilities to work together to limit minority spread," McDermott said Wednesday.

Virginia State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver called the partnership "truly an example of the village coming together to take care of one of our most vulnerable populations."

mmartz@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6964

