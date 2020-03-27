The Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice has taken steps aimed keeping COVID-19 out of the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center, but advocates say more can be done.
As of Thursday, there were no known COVID-19 cases at the co-ed center, located in Chesterfield County. The center houses 205 youths aged 14 to 20, adjudicated of crimes as serious as murder. Robbery is the most prevalent crime, committed by 35% of residents.
The Department of Juvenile Justice says its response to the COVID-19 threat at Bon Air includes: halting new admissions until at least April 1; suspending visitation and volunteer activity; and closing the Yvonne B. Miller High School along with other schools in the state.
Youths have been given more chances to speak with their families on the telephone.
Anyone entering Bon Air is screened first and all youths are screened regularly, the department said. The residents are being kept in their units to minimize contact with the larger center population, but they are not subjected to room confinement, officials said.
The Bon Air Medical Team is collaborating with the Virginia Department of Health for guidance as needed, and the Behavioral Health Team is helping residents understand and cope with the issues related to COVID-19, such as suspended visitation and school closure, the department said.
Valerie Slater, executive director of Reinvest In Supportive Environments for Youth, or RISE, a statewide advocacy group, said the measures taken by the department are welcome but more can be done.
"It is an incredibly high-risk group for the rapid spread of infectious diseases," she said. "So it's very concerning that we've got boilerplate language coming out saying, 'Yeah, we've put policies and procedures in place. We've closed the school and we're allow young people to talk to their parents on the phone.'"
She said she wants to be sure the department is carefully considering if there are any youths who have satisfied their court commitments and treatment plans and can be released. Slater said the department should be asked, "Have you made list and have you begun looking at how to transition those young people out of the facilities to reduce those numbers?"
Young people may not be in the highest-risk group for COVID-19 complications, but they can become carriers, she said.
As a general rule, Slater said RISE "does not believe prison is a place for children." But she said RISE is not advocating for the release of all the youths at Bon Air, which she said would create its own set of problems.
Instead, Slater said those who have satisfied court and treatment requirements, have a suitable place to go and are prepared for release should be discharged. If there are youths at Bon Air with compromised immune systems, there needs to be a facility with better distancing for them, but not solitary confinement.
Among other things, RISE has also asked the department that youths on probation not be locked up as punishment for technical probation violations, such a missing a check-in; be allowed to travel when required for medical care; and not be required to attend in-person meetings with their probation officers.
The department's website says large group activities have been suspended as well as staff and resident meetings and the staff works to make sure safe distance is kept between residents. Many residents have their own rooms, but there is ample safe space in rooms with multiple residents, the department said.
Officials also said they know the medical history and current conditions of the youths at Bon Air.
If a staff member becomes infected, he or she will be treated by a medical provider and not be allowed to return to Bon Air without a doctor's approval.
Should a youth become infected, he or she will be taken to the infirmary or alternate medical unit on campus to be cared for by medical staff. If emergency care is required, the youth will be taken to a hospital, the department said.
Youths can be sentenced to "determinate" preset terms of confinement at Bon Air, or indeterminate terms that leave their discharge up to the department of juvenile justice. Juveniles tried as adults can be sent to Bon Air to serve a sentence, or be given a blended sentence of time at Bon Air to be followed by additional adult prison or jail time.
