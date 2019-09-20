A group of students walking past the State Capitol were part of a crowd of several hundred people, including students who walked out of school gathered at the Bell Tower in Capitol Square in Richmond, VA Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 to protest as part of the Global Climate Strike.
Monica Lewis with the Citizens Climate Lobby, foreground, was part of a crowd of several hundred people, including students who walked out of school gathered at the Bell Tower in Capitol Square in Richmond, VA Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 to protest as part of the Global Climate Strike.
Delaney Stevenson, 14, holding sign, and Lillian Adcock, 14, both from Open High School were part of a crowd of several hundred people, including students who walked out of school gathered at the Bell Tower in Capitol Square in Richmond, VA Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 to protest as part of the Global Climate Strike.
A crowd of several hundred people, including students who walked out of school gathered at the Bell Tower in Capitol Square in Richmond, VA Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 to protest as part of the Global Climate Strike. At the podium is Sandra Steinbraber, PhD, Distinguished Scholar in Residence, Ithaca College and cofounder of New Yorks Against Fracking.
Grace Parker, 14 and her brother Ben Parker, 4, stand outside the Federal Courthouse as they prepare to join a crowd of several hundred people, including students who walked out of school gathered at the Bell Tower in Capitol Square in Richmond, VA Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 to protest as part of the Global Climate Strike.
Sydney McInnis, 15, from St. Gertrude's School was part of a crowd of several hundred people, including students who walked out of school gathered at the Bell Tower in Capitol Square in Richmond, VA Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 to protest as part of the Global Climate Strike.Her sign is a nod to Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg and says "Schools Strike for Climate" .
Lexie Sulllivan, 2, held a sign with a quote from Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg as Lexie and her mom, Mollee and sister, Julie, along with of a crowd of several hundred people, including students who walked out of school gathered at the Bell Tower in Capitol Square in Richmond, VA Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 to protest as part of the Global Climate Strike.
Students write their names on a poster as they gathered to be part of a crowd of several hundred people, including students who walked out of school gathered at the Bell Tower in Capitol Square in Richmond, VA Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 to protest as part of the Global Climate Strike.
A crowd of several hundred people, including students who walked out of school gathered at the Bell Tower in Capitol Square in Richmond, VA Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 to protest as part of the Global Climate Strike. At the podium is Sandra Steinbraber, PhD, Distinguished Scholar in Residence, Ithaca College and cofounder of New Yorks Against Fracking.
RICHMOND (AP) — Hundreds of people have gathered in Richmond to take part in a wave of global protests demanding action on climate change.
Speakers at the rally Friday included children who spoke about fearing for their futures.
The crowd of about 200 people chanted, "Climate change is not a lie. Do not let our planet die."
Violeta Sosa attended with her husband and infant son. "Being a mom, I am already fearing for his future," she said as she gestured toward her baby, who was dressed as the Lorax, the Dr. Seuss character who "speaks for the trees."
Dozens then marched to Dominion Energy, where they protested a natural gas pipeline the company is developing.
Dominion, which has committed to reducing its carbon emissions, says the pipeline is urgently needed.
Get your pocket book out, and prepare to give till it hurts.
One piece of advice ..... before you open your pocketbook to the person who is soliciting your support by giving, pledging to give, or asking them to have Uncle Sam take it from you, ask them how long they think it will be before you know the world is saved, and how much you might have to give to insure it is saved.
Just simple questions for what some seem to think has a simple solution, but never any estimates as to how soon it will be successful, if they win the argument. Hallelujah, and period.
