Oliver Hill Jr. is a psychologist, a student of comparative history, and the son of a civil rights icon.
Hill watched it all come together in the streets of Richmond in the past week. Public revulsion over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis prompted demonstrations that he said brought Virginia to "a tipping point" in the long struggle of African Americans for civil rights in the shadow of Confederate statues they see as symbols of white supremacy and distorted history.
No longer.
The statues of Confederate leaders will come down, beginning with the most imposing of them all - Gen. Robert E. Lee, astride his horse high above the city streets since its unveiling almost exactly 130 years ago. Four others are poised to follow under a new state law and city commitment to remove them.
"I think it's long overdue," said Hill, whose father, attorney Oliver Hill Sr., played a pivotal role in legal desegregation of public schools across the United States. "You could almost feel a shift in the collective ethos in the city about these issues."
The demonstrations over the slow-motion death of a black man under the knee of a white police officer played out in Richmond and other communities across the country already gripped by a coronavirus pandemic that has disproportionately affected African Americans and Hispanics.
But in Richmond, the demonstrations played out primarily on the city's grandest street, lined with statues erected to the celebrate the Confederate cause long after the Civil War had ended. Suddenly, an epoch that began at the end of the 19th century came to a sudden reckoning in the 21st century.
"It's going to move swiftly now," predicted Dr. W. Ferguson Reid, the first African American elected to the Virginia General Assembly since the end of Reconstruction after the Civil War.
"You have to reach what I call critical mass," said Reid, 95, who was first elected in 1968 and re-elected twice to a multijurisdictional seat in the Richmond area. "Once it meets that critical mass, it explodes."
However, Reid and other lions of the civil rights era say the toppling of monuments isn't the real work that Virginians of all races and ethnicity must do, especially with the continuing threat of the coronavirus to people's lives and livelihoods.
"This is no damn time for me to be happy," said former Gov. L. Douglas Wilder, the first African American elected governor in the country's history. "I don't believe in symbolism as such. I believe in the real deal."
For Wilder, who served one term as Richmond's popularly elected mayor, the real issues are "the lack of education and ... the continuing lack of justice in this country."
"I haven't called for any of [the statues] to be removed," he said. "I called for education."
Wilder recalled opposition, from both white and black leaders, to his proposal to erect a monument to Arthur Ashe on Monument Avenue in 1996, three years after the Richmond-born tennis champion and humanitarian died of a different deadly virus, AIDS.
When he was governor, Wilder had Ashe's body laid in state in the Executive Mansion, where Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson had been mourned similarly after his death during the war in 1863.
Wilder also led the effort to make the birthday of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. a state holiday and eliminate "Carry Me Back to Old Virginny" as the state song, but he faults leaders of both races for failing to improve education and other opportunities for African Americans.
"It is a teachable moment, but who's going to teach it?" he asked.
Former Sen. Henry Marsh, D-Richmond, said he had similar priorities after he was elected as Richmond's first black mayor in 1977.
Marsh said he and the majority-black council laughed when they found out about what he described as a secret effort by white members of the General Assembly to block any attempts to remove the Confederate monuments on Monument Avenue.
"To think that our priority for Richmond was removing the statues!" he said with a chuckle. "We were concerned about segregation of the schools. We were concerned about jobs."
But the Confederate monuments still bothered him and other civil rights leaders who had grown up in their shadows.
"Those were definitely message statues," Hill said.
The message, articulated by Gov. Ralph Northam in a speech last week to announce the removal of the Lee statue from state-owned property on Monument Avenue, was that the monuments were erected during the Jim Crow era as the state passed laws to subjugate blacks, deny them the right to vote and use the same public facilities as white Virginians.
"The message was clearly a message of white supremacy," Hill said. "It was a given. It didn't have to be overt."
He was among the first students to integrate Richmond public schools as a 12-year-old in 1961. He was surprised by different version of history taught in white schools than what he had learned in the black community.
"I was literally shocked at the stories they were telling about the happy black slaves," Hill said.
Those stories were part of the history represented by the Confederate statues on Monument Avenue.
Reid said the statues went up on Monument "to make it clear, 'we're still in charge, and don't you ever forget it.'"
He doesn't want the bronze statues melted. He wants them to be used to educate.
"You do with the monuments the same things you did with the dinosaurs - you put them in museums," Reid said.
However, Wilder offered a pointed reminder to Northam that other monuments to Lee and Confederate leaders remain in the state Capitol, where the moment that Lee accepted command of the Army of Northern Virginia is commemorated with a bronze, life-sized statue in the Old House of Delegates Chamber.
"You get to say about what happens out on the street," Wilder said of the governor. "What do you say about where the laws are made?"
And there is also the Capitol Square statue of former U.S. Sen. Harry F. Byrd Sr., a segregationist Democrat who led the "Massive Resistance" effort to close public schools rather than allow them to racially integrated after the Brown vs. Board of Education of Topeka, Kan., decision that Oliver Hill Sr. helped win at the U.S. Supreme Court in 1954.
Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk, and other House Democrats are already talking about legislation to remove Byrd's statue from the Capitol grounds.
First, however, Reid said the state must pursue the larger goals of the public protests that shook Virginia in the past 10 days.
"You need the protests and you need the political action both," he said. "They have to follow it up with political actions and come up with solutions."
Police reforms are at the top of the list after the public spectacle of Floyd's death in Minneapolis.
"We've had [police] killings before, but none as visible to so many people, none as excruciatingly hard to watch," said Marsh, who practiced law with Oliver Hill Sr. and civil rights lawyer Samuel Tucker. "I just had to cry when I looked at it."
He commended the racially diverse protests, which he described as "peaceful, for the most part," despite violence, looting and burning in parts of downtown Richmond last weekend.
"You're always have some people who take advantage of a peaceful demonstration," he said. "Some of them don't know any better. Some of them deliberately do it."
On Tuesday, the same day Northam made the decision to remove the Lee statue, Richmond Police fired tear gas to disperse a peaceful protest around the statue well before a city curfew was to take effect. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Police Chief William Smith publicly apologized the next day, and the mayor announced his proposal to remove four Confederate statues from city property on Monument Avenue.
"It was a turning point," Hill said.
Both Hill and Marsh say they believe the dramatic events of this week will lead to real progress in protecting civil rights.
"My father was always optimistic," Hill said. "He was a believer in the power of the law and holding people accountable to the power of the law.
"Sometimes progress is slow, but sometimes it arrives quickly in ways you didn't anticipate," he said.
Marsh said, "I don't think things are going to be the same."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I agree with Senator Marsh. Marsh said, "I don't think things are going to be the same."
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.