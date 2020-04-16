Coffee didn't taste quite right to Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond.
McQuinn already was concerned that her 37-year-old daughter, Daytriel, was showing all the symptoms of COVID-19.
By the time test results confirmed that her daughter had been infected with the coronavirus, the 65-year-old legislator and minister was starting to cough and losing her sense of taste, followed by fever and shortness of breath.
Then her husband, Jonathan, fell ill, too.
"I realized we were all in trouble," McQuinn recalled in an interview on Thursday, near the end of her second week in recovery.
Her son, Richmond political organizer JJ Minor, shared the ordeal on the outside, even though he never contracted the virus.
"I don't have it, but it's been kind of stressful for me," Minor said Thursday. "You can imagine the thoughts going through my head about my parents and my sister."
McQuinn, whose illness was first reported by NBC WWBT-12 on Wednesday, said the lessons from her experience should be clear to anyone who is skeptical about the severity of the coronavirus threat.
"This stuff seems to be a little distant for some people - they're just not getting it," she said.
"This is a notorious disease, that has no respect of person - geographically, by race, economically," said McQuinn, a delegate since 2009 and former member of Richmond City Council. "Let's take this thing seriously. We have an obligation to protect our friends and our community."
COVID-19 already has cost the lives of several members of her extended family, former classmates and longtime friends, including Bishop Gerald Glenn, a politically active minister and former state director of juvenile justice who died of complications from the disease on Saturday.
For McQuinn, the hardest part of the experience was witnessing the suffering of her daughter, who had the disease first and worst.
"There's nothing you can do but pray," she said tearfully. "It's just painful."
The family ordeal began a week after the General Assembly adjourned its extended 65-day session on March 12. Daytriel came home from work, feeling ill with symptoms that immediately alarmed her mother, who contacted the state health department.
Daytriel was tested for the virus two days later and confirmed with the disease the next week. By then, McQuinn and her husband had begun to feel ill, but were struggling to arrange tests for themselves.
"After her test came back positive, the health department called me and said we had to be tested because we were all living under the same roof," McQuinn said.
The loss of taste was the oddest symptom, but the "the most scary thing was the shortness of breath," she said.
None of them went to the hospital, but instead quarantined themselves in a home they own in Varina. They tried to abate the symptoms with over-the-counter cold medicine, hot tea, ginger and plenty of cold water.
"The main thing the doctor told me was to keep my daughter's temperature down," McQuinn said.
They all are recovering, although she still feels her breath shorten at times and her energy lag. "The body I had before the virus is not the same one I have now," she said. "I've got to sit down and take a rest."
With the annual veto session scheduled Wednesday outside of the Capitol, McQuinn joked with a fellow legislator that she's going to use a new hashtag on her messages - "#nolongercontagious."
But the illness she and her family suffered is no laughing matter.
"At this point, we all need to be disciplined and do what is asked of us," McQuinn said, "so we can all get through this."
