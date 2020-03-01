NORFOLK - Fresh off a primary victory in South Carolina, former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday brought his rejuvenated campaign to Virginia with cameos from several of the state’s most prominent Democrats, who have endorsed him in recent days.
Speaking to an enthusiastic crowd of perhaps a thousand supporters inside Booker T. Washington High School, Biden touted himself as the candidate that can unite the country.
“This race is bigger than just the Democratic Party. The character of America is on the ballot,” Biden said in the school’s gymnasium. The scoreboard was set to show a score of 3-3 with 20:20 on the clock to symbolize the date of Super Tuesday, one of the most impactful in the contest to see which Democrat will run against President Donald Trump.
Biden, who did not address reports that former South Bend, Ind., Pete Buttigieg dropping out, is one of several moderate candidates still in the race ahead of Super Tuesday, when Virginia and 13 other states will take to the polls. Ninety-nine of Virginia’s 124 delegates are up for grabs, the fourth-most among Super Tuesday states. The other 25 delegates are unpledged, meaning they are not required to support a specific candidate.
During his 20-minute speech, Biden vowed to build on former President Barack Obama’s legacy, specifically the continuation of the Affordable Care Act and not its elimination, which some more progressive candidates have called for.
The rally came a day after Biden won every county in South Carolina in what his campaign hopes will jump start a reemergence ahead of Super Tuesday.
“I’m very much alive,” Biden said.
Biden, in his third run for president, hadn’t prevailed in Iowa, New Hampshire or Nevada, but overwhelmingly beat front runner Bernie Sanders, the Vermont senator, and other Democratic hopefuls in South Carolina - relying heavily on the strong support of the African American community.
Polling released Friday by the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University showed Biden leading in Virginia at 22%, followed by Sanders (17%) and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg (13%), whose first campaign stop in November was in Norfolk. Sanders campaigned in nearby Virginia Beach on Saturday.
“We can’t go on like this. We have to build a more perfect union,” Biden said Sunday to cheers from the crowd, which danced and sang along to McFadden & Whitehead’s 1979 disco hit "Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now" before the 77-year-old took the stage.
Booker T. Washington High, named for the prominent African American educator and presidential adviser, was segregated in 1914 when it became Virginia’s first accredited public black high school.
Sunday’s event came as Biden rolled out a number of prominent Virginia endorsements. Since Friday, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Sen. Tim Kaine, Rep. Bobby Scott, D-3rd, Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, and Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, chairman of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, have backed Biden's campaign.
“We don’t need a revolution,” McAuliffe said in Norfolk while introducing Biden. “We need Joe Biden in the White House.”
Biden referred to McAuliffe as "the once and future governor of Virginia." McAuliffe, Virginia's governor from 2014 to 2018, is considering another run for governor next year.
Kaine, the Democratic vice presidential nominee in 2016, said Biden would bring “decency back in the White House.”
Among Biden’s supporters is Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, who echoed Kaine’s sentiment, saying that “it’s time to put someone in the White House with some character.”
Added Rep. Don McEachin, D-4th: “We can’t let South Carolina show us up."
Also Sunday, former U.S. Sen. John Warner, a five-term Virginia Republican who has increasingly broken with his party as it moves further right, said he is endorsing Biden over Trump, declaring that the Democrat is "thoroughly tested."
Warner's endorsement - coming two days before Super Tuesday, could spur other centrist Republicans to the polls, though the former senator said it would be "overload" for him to vote in the Democratic contest.
"To win nationally, he has got to bring abroad a lot of moderates and moderate Republicans," said Warner, who represented Virginia in the Senate from 1979 to 2009.
