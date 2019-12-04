Jens Soering and Elizabeth Haysom are being held in facilities in Farmville, Va., and Ocilla, Ga., respectively until their deportations, said Immigration and Customs Enforcement Wednesday.
The two were convicted of the 1985 slayings of Haysom’s parents in Bedford County – Soering was sentenced to two life terms and Haysom to 90 years. They were paroled last week on the condition they leave the country and not return.
Carissa Cutrell, a spokeswoman for ICE, said Wednesday that ICE took custody of Soering, a German national on a detainer lodged Feb. 8, 1991, with the Virginia Department of Corrections. He is being detained at the Farmville Detention Center.
ICE also has custody of Haysom, a Canadian national, pursuant to a detainer lodged May 16, 1989, with the Virginia Department of Corrections. She is being held at the Irwin County Detention Center in Ocilla, Ga.
“For operational security, ICE does not discuss details of impending removals until after they are completed,” said Cutrell.
Derek and Nancy Haysom were stabbed to death in their Bedford County home. Soering was 18 and Haysom was 20 when the two University of Virginia students committed the slayings.
Haysom pleaded guilty and testified against Soering, who initially confessed to police but later said he was innocent. In granting parole, the parole board said it found no merit to Soering’s innocence claim.
The parole board said parole was granted because of their youth at the time of the crimes, their clean prison records and the time they have already served as reasons for granting parole.
Because the murders took place before parole ended for crimes committed on or after Jan. 1, 1995, they were both eligible for parole.
