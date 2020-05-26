Appealing a federal judge’s ruling that said it violated transgender student Gavin Grimm’s rights, the Gloucester County School Board argued Tuesday that it "always treated" Grimm with respect.
U.S. District Judge Arenda Wright Allen ruled last year that the school board discriminated against Grimm, who transitioned from female to male while at Gloucester High School, by enacting a policy that limited students to using bathrooms corresponding to their biological sex or a single-stall unisex bathroom.
The school board appealed the ruling, continuing a court battle that started with Grimm suing the school board in 2015. Grimm, 21, graduated in 2017 from Gloucester, located about an hour east of Richmond, and now lives in California.
During oral arguments Tuesday, held virtually before a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, the school board’s attorney defended the policy, saying the school district accommodated Grimm’s request to be called by his new name and to use male pronouns.
The school “always treated Gavin Grimm with respect,” said attorney David Corrigan.
“The school board and the school administration and everybody associated with the schools supported the transition of Gavin Grimm,” he said. “The sole issue is the restroom.”
Corrigan argued that because Grimm had not had sex-reassignment surgery, meaning the 15-year-old still had female genitalia, he remained a female anatomically.
“Our position is it’s a binary concept, that you have males and females,” Corrigan said.
Joshua Block, a lawyer with the American Civil Liberties Union, which is representing Grimm, said requiring Grimm to use female bathrooms or the unisex bathroom was stigmatizing and humiliating. The bathroom policy’s only purpose, Block said, was to remove Grimm from the boys bathroom and “place him in separate alternative facilities no other student was required to use.”
“These separate facilities were not merely different, they were unequal,” Block said, adding later: “It’s stigmatizing to be excluded from the facilities that everyone else uses.”
The question was set to go before the U.S. Supreme Court , but the country’s highest court declined to hear the case because a previous ruling relied on Obama-era recommendations that aimed to help school administrators support transgender students and the Trump administration revoked that guidance.
While questioning the lawyers, Judge James A. Wynn Jr. compared the bathroom setup to separate but equal schools that were found to be unconstitutional in Brown v. Board of Education.
“That’s like saying a black school is open to anybody … but you never had a white student go to one of those schools during separate but equal,” Wynn said after Corrigan said the single-stall bathrooms were open to all students.
The judges did not indicate Tuesday when they would issue a ruling.
