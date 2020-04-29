In response to a lawsuit that questions Gov. Ralph Northam's authority to close recreational businesses, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring says reopening prematurely could risk a new wave of COVID-19 infections.
"Reopening too quickly risks triggering a second wave of cases, requiring the imposition of renewed restrictions, and erasing the hard-won gains made possible by the sacrifices of Virginians over the past several weeks," Herring writes.
Two Republican state senators are representing the owner of Gold’s Gym facilities in Virginia, including two in the Richmond area, in a lawsuit that challenges Northam’s authority to close private fitness centers as nonessential businesses to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, and Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, filed a lawsuit in Culpeper County last week on behalf of Merrill C. “Sandy” Hall, the owner of Gold’s Gym facilities in Virginia, including centers in Chesterfield and Henrico counties. The suit seeks temporary and permanent injunctions to prevent enforcement of the executive order.
A Circuit Court judge in Culpeper County will hold a hearing in the case Thursday morning.
Northam has extended business closures until May 8. His stay at home order is in effect until June 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.