Six residents of an assisted living facility in Hanover County have died of COVID-19, as the spread of the coronavirus in long-term care facilities has sparked criticism that Virginia has not been aggressive enough in testing for the disease or transparent in reporting deaths from the virus in nursing homes, assisted living and other long-term care operations.
The Harmony Collection at Hanover confirmed that six of its residents have died from the disease in the last week, raising the death toll there to nine - the same number of deaths that the Virginia Department of Health has reported for the entire county.
The assisted living facility said that 10 of the 27 residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered, as have 14 of the 16 employees who were confirmed with disease.
"Yet this pervasive virus has still taken a toll on our community," Harmony said in a statement that mourned those who have died and promised vigilant monitoring of eight residents who have not yet recovered.
The coronavirus spread also widened at Brandermill Woods, a retirement community that reported Thursday that five residents of its memory care unit and four employees had tested positive for the virus.
The family of one Brandermill Woods resident voiced alarm about Virginia policies for testing the residents and employees of long-term care facilities, which are lagging behind the more aggressive commitment made by Maryland to test everyone in the facilities and publicly share the results.
"Long-term care communities are doing the best they can with the resources they have," said Julie Lewis, a Chesterfield native and New York resident whose father lives in the Brandermill Woods assisted living community. "When will somebody stand up and help them?"
In Richmond and Henrico, public health officials have been more aggressive in point-prevalence testing of all residents in affected facilities since a COVID-19 outbreak killed 49 residents of Canterbury Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in western Henrico. Testing at Canterbury in late March found that more than half of the 92 people who tested positive then for the disease had not shown any of its symptoms.
The Virginia National Guard will assist Henrico health officials in testing residents and staff in portions of the Cedarfield Helath Care Center, where three residents have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as two in the retirement community's independent living apartments.
