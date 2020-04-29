An inmate with hepatitis C, asthma and other health issues, held in a prison where more than one in 10 offenders has COVID-19, is suing state officials alleging lack of treatment and dangerously-risky exposure to the pandemic.
Howard Bowen Hankins Jr., 37, is an inmate at the Haynesville Correctional Center where, as of Tuesday, 109 of the 920 prisoners have tested positive for COVID-19. He is suing Gov. Ralph Northam and officials with the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Serving a total of 16 years on drug, robbery and firearm convictions, Hankins contends his imprisonment at a facility where he must share quarters with 10 to 90 other offenders, sleeping two to three feet apart from each other during the pandemic violates his rights against cruel and unusual punishment.
According to the department of corrections, the first Virginia prison inmate to die from COVID-19 was a 49-year-old woman who, like Hankins, suffered from asthma and hepatitis C.
The suit was filed in U.S. District Court in Richmond last week and alleges the department has consistently denied Hankins access to adequate medical treatment for his chronic hepatitis C and potential liver damage, which he was diagnosed with while in department custody.
Hepatitis C is a viral infection that can cause serious long-term health problems such as cirrhosis and liver cancer.
The suit alleges that, "The defendants have taken no action to identify and remove inmates, like [Hankins], who are at particularly high risk of suffering from complications from COVID-19."
According to the suit, earlier this year a liver test result for Hankins came back "abnormal and critical," but he has received no treatment even after offering to pay for it out of his own pocket.
While the department of corrections can and does treat hepatitis C, Hankins has not yet been deemed eligible under department policy which, the suit alleges, is only provided to inmates “who have suffered significant liver damage.”
Among other things, the suit asks the federal court to order the state to: thin out the inmate population so adequate social distancing can be practiced; implement alternative means of incarceration such as home electronic monitoring; and identify and release high-risk inmates to alternative incarceration based on age and health records.
The department of corrections did not return a request for comment Tuesday. Another federal suit filed by Virginia inmates seeking a thinning out of the prisoner populations because of the pandemic is before a judge for mediation.
More extensive testing has been done at Haynesville than in many other state prisons likely accounting for just that one facility, out of roughly 40, amounting to nearly a quarter of the 456 inmates who have so far tested positive across the state. Two inmates have died from COVID-19 and 12 are currently hospitalized, said the department Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.