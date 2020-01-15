A decades-long effort to make Virginia the last state needed to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment moved ahead Wednesday as both chambers of the legislature passed the measure.
Nearly 50 years after Congress sent it to the states, the House of Delegates and the Senate approved the women’s rights measure on Wednesday amid a growing legal fight over whether the ERA can still be ratified. Virginia’s backing makes it the 38th state to ratify, giving the ERA enough support needed to make it part of the U.S. Constitution, supporters say.
The House, led by its first female speaker, was the first legislative body to approve the measure before a gallery teeming with supporters.
“For the women of Virginia, for the women of America, the resolution is passed,” said House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax. The speaker and the first female clerk of the House, Suzette Denslow, wore coordinating purple and yellow suits, the original colors of the women’s suffrage movement.
Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William, who carried the House resolution, said that Virginia on Wednesday found itself again "on the battleground of equality."
"The Equal Rights Amendment will provide a legal basis for attack on the most subtle, most pervasive and most institutionalized form of prejudice that exists," Carroll Foy said.
The proposed federal amendment says: “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.”
The Senate approved the resolution in a 28-12 vote, while the House endorsed it in a 58-42 vote. The Senate passed ERA ratification in previous sessions, but the House killed the resolution, often in subcommittee.
"It’s our time," said Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond. "We’ve waited long enough."
On the Senate floor, many male legislators wore purple and white striped ties as female senators donned purple scarves and jackets. Supporters of the ERA, including former Virginia first lady Lynda Robb, filled the gallery.
Asked how she felt after the vote, Robb echoed Martin Luther King, Jr.: "Free at last, free at last."
Opponents of the measure say it’s past the federal deadline to ratify the ERA and suggest that it could have unintended consequences to women.
Del. Margaret Ransone, R-Westmoreland, was among the Republicans who rejected the amendment. On the House floor, Ransone delivered a speech commending ERA supporters but arguing that the vote will mean little toward the success of the amendment at the federal level.
“I wish I could say this dedication and hard work has not all been for nothing. Sadly, I cannot,” she said, arguing that the expiration date for ratification of the ERA “came and went” in 1979, the initial deadline.
She also emphasized that as Democrats tout the new women they’ve appointed to leadership, so have Republicans, with the first female chairwoman of the House Republican Caucus, Del. Kathy Byron of Bedford.
Between 1972, when Congress sent the ERA to states, and 1982, the extended deadline, 35 states ratified it, three short of what is needed to be part of the U.S. Constitution. (Nevada ratified it in 2017 and Illinois in 2018.)
“There is no time limit on equal rights,” said Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton. “We can finally be included in ‘We the People.’”
Last week, the federal Justice Department said in a legal opinion that is likely to be challenged that it is too late for additional states to ratify the ERA.
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said in response to the opinion that it can still be ratified and that he would "do everything in my power to make sure that the will of Virginians is carried out and the ERA is added to our Constitution, as it should be."
Congress is considering bills that call for the elimination of the deadline from the ERA resolution.
Passage of the ERA in the House was not without scuffle.
Minutes before the vote, Caroll Foy proposed an amendment to the bill’s introduction that would align both the House and Senate versions. As copies of the language slid from the printers onto the floor, Republicans challenged the last minute change and proposed the measure go back to committee for deliberation.
The changes included a sentence that read, “over 80 percent of Virginians approve the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment” by the legislature.
The debate became heated, and saw House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert of Shenandoah raise his voice to demand Filler-Corn’s attention after she gaveled him out of order.
Ultimately, Democrats exerted their power as the majority and voted to approve the measure.
Three Republicans broke ranks with their party: Dels. Carrie Coyner of Chesterfield County, Glenn Davis of Virginia Beach and Jeff Campbell of Smyth County. (Del. Wendell Walker of Lynchburg originally voted in support of the measure, but later filed a correction to his vote.)
"I supported the ERA passage because it affirms the equal rights of women as granted to us by God," Coyner said.
In the Senate, Republicans Bill DeSteph of Virginia Beach, Siobhan Dunnavant of Henrico County, Emmett Hanger of Augusta, Jen Kiggans of Virginia Beach, Tommy Norment of James City County, Richard Stuart of Stafford County and Jill Holtzman Vogel of Fauquier County voted for the resolution.
The Senate vote was met with loud cheers from the gallery, among them the voice of Suzann Willhite, who traveled from Minnesota to Richmond on Sunday in support of the ERA. She rushed over to the Senate after watching the House approve the resolution, which her home state had ratified in 1973.
“Virginia is on the right side of history,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
It is amazing to me that so many Repubs voted against this bill in 2020!! It reminds me of the fight for the Civil Rights Act and the fight for LGBT Equality. Equality is never free without a fight! Congrats to the people of our Commonwealth!!
ERA passed the senate 28-12. It just goes to show republicans can do the right thing when they have Dem leadership showing them the way.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.