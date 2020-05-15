James Madison University is the latest college in Virginia to freeze tuition for next year.
The university’s board of visitors voted Friday to keep tuition rates flat for in-state and out-of-state undergraduate and graduate students. Other state schools, including the College of William & Mary this week, have done the same in response to the economic fallout and the uncertainty of when students will return to campus.
“The action taken today by the board of visitors is reflective of the care we have at JMU for our students and families, many of whom are facing financial hardship in the face of the COVID-19 crisis,” said JMU President Jonathan Alger in a statement.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, our main goal has been to continue to fulfill our educational mission and keep students on a path of academic progress. This decision is yet another way in which we will continue to support students in that endeavor and help ensure access to learning.”
Incoming in-state JMU students for the 2019-20 academic year paid $7,250 in tuition, while out-of-state students paid $24,150. In-state graduate students paid $499 per credit hour, and out-of-state graduate students paid $1,231.
Those rates will stay the same next year.
The university’s governing board also approved student fees for next academic year. The comprehensive fee will increase $124 from this year’s rate of $4,956, and room and board rates will rise by $384 from $10,740, according to a university news release.
The increases, according to JMU, “are necessary to cover cost factors such as operating costs and contractual obligations, debt service obligations for new facilities, and student services.”
The university said it is planning to resume on-campus operations in the fall “based on what is known today.”
