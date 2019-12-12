Mountain Valley Pipeline will pay $2.15 million for the environmental damage it has caused so far in building a natural gas pipeline through Southwest Virginia, while facing additional penalties for any new violations that may occur.
The consent decree signed by Henrico County Circuit Judge Richard Wallerstein on Wednesday calls for court-ordered compliance and supervision of future construction, providing more stringent oversight of Mountain Valley than what would be provided under normal DEQ enforcement.
Attorney General Mark Herring, who filed the case a year ago on behalf of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and the State Water Control Board, called the financial penalty one of the toughest ever imposed by the state in such a case.
“This resolution really sets a new standard for resolution of environmental damages cases in Virginia,” Herring said in a statement Thursday.
Pipeline foes called the agreement too lenient, noting the project’s total cost is $5.5 billion.
“The financial penalty is so small, in fact, that polluters will not see it as a deterrent to future crimes and offenses, but rather as a mere pittance, the cost of doing business in Virginia,” the Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights coalition said in a written statement.
The lawsuit had accused Mountain Valley of more than 300 violations of state regulations meant to curb erosion and sediment.
Construction along steep mountain slopes, where trenches as deep as 10 feet were dug for the pipeline, dislodged harmful sediment that was washed by stormwater into nearby steams and onto the property of adjacent landowners.
Although issues have led to the suspension of three sets of federal permits, Mountain Valley said it hopes to receive new approvals in time to complete construction by the end of next year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.