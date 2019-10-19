ROANOKE — After federal prosecutors failed to provide an unknown number of court documents to defense attorneys, a judge is considering whether to delay a federal racketeering and murder trial or even dismiss the charges.
Last week, defense attorneys in the trial centered on alleged gang activity in Danville learned that prosecutors had not supplied them two state grand jury transcripts with testimony from witnesses in the current case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Heather Carlton said in court Thursday that after looking for those missing transcripts, she found that there are tapes of other grand jury testimony that need to be transcribed and distributed to attorneys.
She was adamant Wednesday and Thursday that it was an honest mistake on the part of prosecutors.
The process of transcribing these tapes will go slowly, Carlton said. She proposed delaying the start of evidence to Wednesday and having a hearing Tuesday morning after attorneys have had time to read and digest the content of the transcripts.
Defense attorneys, many of them livid, asked for more decisive action.
Attorneys for each of the eight defendants — alleged to be members or associates of the Rollin’ 60s Crips — asked for Chief Judge Michael Urbanski to dismiss the indictments against their clients.
Urbanski was irked, calling the missing discovery an “extraordinary development.”
He did not think, however, that it merits dismissing the charges.
“To dismiss, this needs to shock the conscience and be so outrageous that it would be beyond the pale,” Urbanski said.
He could still call a mistrial, though he said he’s hesitant to do so after they have already sworn in a jury in this case.
Defense attorneys said they were alerted to the missing transcripts when an attorney in a parallel case emailed lawyers in this current case saying federal prosecutors had not supplied the grand jury transcripts to him as required.
