A Goochland County judge declined Thursday to issue a temporary injunction requested by a Virginia gun rights group to block the July 1 implementation of a new state law that limits people, with some exceptions, from buying more than one handgun per month.
After a hearing in Goochland Circuit Court, Judge Timothy Sanner ruled that the gun lobby had not met its burden that the law was likely unconstitutional.
The Virginia Citizens Defense League is among five plaintiffs that sued the state over the law, which they argue violates residents’ constitutional rights.
“The statute is no less an infringement on the right to keep and bear arms than is limiting persons to purchase one Bible per month would be an infringement on the rights of Virginians” under the Virginia Constitution’s version of the First Amendment, the plaintiffs argued.
But the attorney general’s office, in urging the injunction be denied, said the new law “strikes a reasonable balance” between the rights of citizens to bear arms and the state’s “legitimate interest in stemming the flow of handguns that can cause violence, bloodshed and heartbreak in communities across Virginia and the East Coast when they are illegally sold, trafficked, stolen or otherwise put into the hands of dangerous individuals.”
Further, the AG office argued that a temporary injunction “is an extraordinary remedy never awarded as a right” and a party seeking one “must establish that he is likely to succeed on the merits, that he is likely to suffer irreparable harm in the presence of preliminary relief [and] the balance of equities tip in his favor and that an injunction is in the public interest.”
The law, similar in language to its 1993 predecessor, which was repealed by the then-Republican controlled General Assembly in 2012, allows people to purchase more than one handgun per month under certain circumstances.
It exempts law enforcement agencies, state correctional facilities and Virginians with a concealed handgun permit, among others.
It also allows a non-exempt person to exceed the one-gun-per-month restriction by submitting to an “enhanced“ background check conducted by state police.
The plaintiffs argued that those people would “have to prove to state police that they are not gun traffickers.“
