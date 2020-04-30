20200430_MET_COV_MAIN_02

Gov. Ralph Northam spoke during a news conference Wednesday in Richmond. In addition to non-emergency surgeries starting again, he said dental practices can resume operations. He also announced a new effort to help people who are struggling to pay private student loans.

A Culpeper County circuit court judge has denied a bid by Gold's Gym to lift the shutdown imposed by Gov. Ralph Northam to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in recreational facilities and other non-essential businesses.

Judge Claude Worrell ruled on Thursday that the governor's order to close gyms during the coronavirus public health emergency is constitutional and denied a request for an injunction to lift the shutdown order.

Northam issued the executive order on March 23 and then extended it on April 15 through next Thursday, May 7.

Attorney General Mark Herring, who defended the governor's action, issued a press release that quoted Worrell as ruling against Gold's "because when you weight the rights of one small business owner against the rights of the citizenry of the commonwealth, or even in smaller subdivisions like the county of Culpeper, that you can't say that his rights outweigh everyone else's rights to remain free of any disease."

Alena Yarmosky, the governor's press secretary, said that Northam "is pleased that the court sided with the law, science, and public health. His priority is and will continue to be protecting the safety of Virginians."

Herring said the social distancing required by Northam "continues to be the most important thing we can do to keep our communities safe, keep Virginians healthy and prevent the spread of COVID-19."

"While I understand there are many hardships that come with these critical safety measures, we must remember we are all working together to keep ourselves, our families and our communities safe and healthy," the attorney general said.

Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, and Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, are attorneys who filed suit on behalf of Merrill C. "Sandy" Hall, who owns multiple Gold's Gym facilities in Virginia, including in Henrico and Chesterfield counties.

