A Culpeper County circuit court judge has denied a bid by Gold's Gym to lift the shutdown imposed by Gov. Ralph Northam to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in recreational facilities and other non-essential businesses.
Judge Claude Worrell ruled on Thursday that the governor's order to close gyms during the coronavirus public health emergency is constitutional and denied a request for an injunction to lift the shutdown order.
Northam issued the executive order on March 23 and then extended it on April 15 through next Thursday, May 7.
Attorney General Mark Herring, who defended the governor's action, issued a press release that quoted Worrell as ruling against Gold's "because when you weight the rights of one small business owner against the rights of the citizenry of the commonwealth, or even in smaller subdivisions like the county of Culpeper, that you can't say that his rights outweigh everyone else's rights to remain free of any disease."
Alena Yarmosky, the governor's press secretary, said that Northam "is pleased that the court sided with the law, science, and public health. His priority is and will continue to be protecting the safety of Virginians."
Herring said the social distancing required by Northam "continues to be the most important thing we can do to keep our communities safe, keep Virginians healthy and prevent the spread of COVID-19."
"While I understand there are many hardships that come with these critical safety measures, we must remember we are all working together to keep ourselves, our families and our communities safe and healthy," the attorney general said.
Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, and Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, are attorneys who filed suit on behalf of Merrill C. "Sandy" Hall, who owns multiple Gold's Gym facilities in Virginia, including in Henrico and Chesterfield counties.
let's see, a shooting range was allowed to open under Governor Ralph Blackface's, but this gym isn't...…… Unequal application of the law, yep, this judge is a Democrat lackey. This judge will disallow the application of the Constitution in this case, and simply default to a Democrat Governor's demands to push what were, possibly, necessary, although new information coming out may suggest an overreaction, public lock down orders. People all over Virginia have sacrificed to keep hospitals and medical facilities from being overrun, and it worked, or it may have been unnecessary, but now that the crisis is on the downside, there are plenty of available hospital beds, it is time to let up on lock down, and quickly get people and businesses up and running...…..Anything less, is a demonstration of contempt towards the people our leaders were elected to serve, and in the case of this judge, appointed to serve.
