A Culpeper County circuit court judge has denied a bid by Gold's Gym to lift the shutdown Gov. Ralph Northam imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in recreational facilities and other non-essential businesses.
Judge Claude Worrell ruled on Thursday that the governor's order to close gyms during the coronavirus public health emergency is constitutional and denied a request for an injunction to lift the shutdown order.
Northam issued the executive order on March 23 and then extended it on April 15 through next Thursday, May 7.
Attorney General Mark Herring, who defended the governor's action, issued a news release that quoted Worrell as ruling against Gold's "because when you weigh the rights of one small business owner against the rights of the citizenry of the commonwealth, or even in smaller subdivisions like the county of Culpeper, that you can't say that his rights outweigh everyone else's rights to remain free of any disease."
Alena Yarmosky, the governor's press secretary, said that Northam "is pleased that the court sided with the law, science, and public health. His priority is and will continue to be protecting the safety of Virginians."
Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, and Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, promised Thursday to appeal the judge's ruling to the Virginia Supreme Court on behalf of Merrill C. "Sandy" Hall, owner of Gold's Gym facilities in Henrico and Chesterfield County and other parts of Virginia.
“Mr. Hall’s businesses and livelihood, and the health and well being of his members, are being negatively affected by this governor’s Executive Order, which imposes criminal penalties in defiance of the law," Stanley said in a statement.
"Appealing this decision is necessary and essential, not only to protect Mr. Hall’s rights, but the rights of all Virginians.”
McDougle said Worrell's ruling appears to contradict the Virginia Supreme Court's decision in 2016 that overturned then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe's blanket executive order restoring voting and other civil rights to felons who had serve the terms of their convictions.
“The court’s ruling seemed to indicate the only limit on the issuance of an executive order, and the criminalization of that executive order, is a governor’s judgment,” said McDougle, who, as chairman of the Senate Republican Caucus, participated in the lawsuit that overturned McAuliffe's order.
“The Supreme Court in Howell v. McAuliffe clearly ruled gubernatorial power is not absolute," he said. "If the only limit on a governor’s power is his own judgment, it is effectively absolute."
Herring said the social distancing required by Northam "continues to be the most important thing we can do to keep our communities safe, keep Virginians healthy and prevent the spread of COVID-19."
"While I understand there are many hardships that come with these critical safety measures, we must remember we are all working together to keep ourselves, our families and our communities safe and healthy," the attorney general said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Good. We can all work out outside our gym. Likely caught MRSA at a central Virginia gym. When they are busy they are bacteria Petri dishes. You know what will happen when the huffing and puffing erupts during the pandemic. And remember, changing the "rules" and "models" does not end the life-threatening threat we all face.
let's see, a shooting range was allowed to open under Governor Ralph Blackface's, but this gym isn't...…… Unequal application of the law, yep, this judge is a Democrat lackey. This judge will disallow the application of the Constitution in this case, and simply default to a Democrat Governor's demands to push what were, possibly, necessary, although new information coming out may suggest an overreaction, public lock down orders. People all over Virginia have sacrificed to keep hospitals and medical facilities from being overrun, and it worked, or it may have been unnecessary, but now that the crisis is on the downside, there are plenty of available hospital beds, it is time to let up on lock down, and quickly get people and businesses up and running...…..Anything less, is a demonstration of contempt towards the people our leaders were elected to serve, and in the case of this judge, appointed to serve.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.