Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., is joining a coalition of federal lawmakers opposing Major League Baseball’s proposed consolidation of 42 minor league baseball teams, including those in Bluefield, Bristol and Danville.

Kaine’s office announced Thursday that Kaine would be signing on to a resolution supporting minor league baseball and its fight against MLB’s plans, which call for the elimination of some lower-level minor league teams and the reconfiguration of others.

“Minor League Baseball brings families together to build memories around America’s pastime,” Kaine said in a statement. “The presence of teams in places like Bristol, Danville, and Bluefield supports the local economy, and we should keep it that way.”

The Senate fight is led by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. The resolution has 17 co-sponsors.

“The proposed abandonment of 42 Minor League Baseball clubs by Major League Baseball would devastate communities, bond purchasers, and other stakeholders that rely on the economic stimulus that those Minor League Baseball clubs provide,” the resolution reads.

MLB has said the reduction of the number of players in the minors would help increase the pay for remaining players and fund minor league facility upgrades. Virginia is home to nine minor league teams.

— Justin Mattingly

Politics/Education Reporter

Justin Mattingly covers state government and education. A northern New York native and a Syracuse University alumnus, he's worked at the RTD since 2017. You can follow him on Twitter at @jmattingly306.

