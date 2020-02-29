Sen. Amy Klobuchar, campaigning in Richmond on Saturday ahead of Super Tuesday, said she is a good fit for states like Virginia that are a mixture of urban, suburban and rural communities.
"I have won in the reddest of rural districts. I get that Abigail Spanberger district," the third-term Minnesota senator said at the Altria Theater, referring Virginia's 7th U.S. House District, which includes 10 rural counties in addition to parts of Chesterfield and Henrico.
Klobuchar said she has won in such districts "not by selling out on my values," but by reaching out to people and finding common ground.
"Courage is not standing in the corner of a boxing ring by yourself, throwing jabs," Klobuchar told several hundred supporters standing in a downstairs ballroom at the theater. "Courage is whether or not you're willing to stand next to someone you don't always agree with, for the betterment of this country."
On the day of the South Carolina primary, Klobuchar focused instead on Super Tuesday states and made her second Virginia stop in two days after holding a rally Friday in Falls Church. The senator's grueling Saturday schedule included events in Knoxville, Tenn.; Richmond; Portland, Maine and Charlotte, N.C.
Virginia, with 99 pledged delegates at stake, is the fourth-biggest prize on Super Tuesday, behind California (415) Texas (228) and North Carolina (110).
Klobuchar was at 5% in Virginia in a poll released Friday by Christopher Newport University.
In a question and answer session with reporters following her 45-minute speech Saturday, Klobuchar declined to speculate about whether she will reach the 15% popular vote threshold in Virginia required to win delegates statewide or in particular congressional districts. She noted that she prevailed in a congressional district in Iowa and that she reached the statewide threshold in New Hampshire, where she finished third with nearly 20% of the vote.
Klobuchar's Richmond appearance was part of a flurry of Virginia campaign stops by Democratic hopefuls ahead of Tuesday's primary.
Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg spoke Saturday at a get-out-the-vote event in Fairfax County. The Democratic front-runner, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, was scheduled to address rallies Saturday afternoon in Loudoun County and Saturday night in Virginia Beach. On Sunday evening former Vice President Joe Biden campaigns in Norfolk.
In addition to the 99 pledged delegates apportioned as a result of the primary, Virginia has 25 unpledged delegates - 14 members of the Democratic National Committee, the state's nine Democratic members of Congress, Gov. Ralph Northam and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a former chairman of the Democratic National Committee.
Under Democratic Party rules, these 25 superdelegates can vote on the second ballot if no candidate has enough delegates to win on the first ballot at the Democratic convention, which will be held in July in Milwaukee.
