FALLS CHURCH - Sen. Amy Klobuchar launched her march to the Super Tuesday presidential primary in Virginia by promising "to lead with decency" and repudiating what she termed President Donald Trump's divisive legacy.
Klobuchar, a Democrat serving her third term in the U.S. Senate from Minnesota, invoked "respect for our military, respect for our federal employees and the idea that people devote themselves to country regardless of party."
"It is an economic check for many people, but it is more than that ... It is a decency check," she told a roaring crowd of 1,300 people packed into the historic State Theatre for a midday campaign rally in this small Northern Virginia city between Arlington and Fairfax counties.
In a 45-minute speech aimed at moderate voters of both parties, Klobuchar accused Trump of failing the people who elected him in 2016 and promised to reach beyond the Democratic Party base to include Republicans disenchanted with the president.
"I don't want to shut down those voters," she said. "I want to bring them with us."
Virginia, with 124 delegates at stake, is one of 14 states going to the polls on Super Tuesday.
Klobuchar was just warming up her campaign in Virginia, which she will continue on Saturday with afternoon appearances in Richmond at the Altria Theater and Norfolk at Elation Brewing Company, sandwiched between speeches in Knoxville, Tenn., and Charlotte, N.C.
A former resident of Arlington County, she said her daughter had graduated from Washington-Lee High School, only to be corrected by members of the crowd that the School Board had changed the school's name to Washington-Liberty. (That is the high school where Pete Buttigieg campaigned on Sunday.)
She mentioned two Senator Warners - former Sen. John Warner, a Republican with whom she had worked on unsuccessful legislation to address climate change, and Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., a close friend whom she applauded for his leadership in confronting evidence of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
Klobuchar focused on:
* health care, promising to "build on the Affordable Care Act instead of blowing it up," and to train health care workers;
* education to prepare people for the jobs in most demand, and vowing as her first act as president to "fire Betsy DeVos," education secretary under Trump; and
* foreign policy, promising to restore treaty obligations and "instead of standing with tyrants, stand with our allies."
"I know I'm in Virginia when people are cheering this much for foreign policy," she joked.
Klobuchar said the country needs to put politics aside in dealing with the health threat of the coronavirus as it spreads beyond China. She called on Trump to give full support to public health officials in the effort.
"Like Northern Virginia, I believe in science!" she said to raucous cheers.
A poll released Friday by the Wason Center at Christopher Newport University had Klobuchar at 5% in Virginia, trailing former Vice President Joe Biden; Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders; former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg; Buttigieg, the former South Bend, Ind., mayor; and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.
Klobuchar arrived almost 40 minutes late, but shook hands as she bounded down the aisle and peppered her remarks with personal asides and jokes.
"Amy is exactly who you see," said Rosemary Sump, a Minnesota native who worked with Klobuchar at a Minneapolis law firm almost 30 years ago.
"She touts being efficient - she is and more," said Sump, who lives in Bethesda, Md. "The girl gets stuff done."
