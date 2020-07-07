Rhododendron and mountain laurel are growing back on the slope of Piney Mountain as the summer forest covers the litter of logs left by tree-felling for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline across from the entrance to Wintergreen Resort in Nelson County.
Two and a half years after the trees fell, so did plans to build the 605-mile pipeline. Dominion Energy and Duke Energy abandoned the $8 billion project on Sunday after a six-year battle that pitted energy development against environmental protection and property rights in Nelson and other localities in the pipeline's path.
Jay Roberts, executive director of the Wintergreen Property Owners Association, has been "celebrating quietly" as he ponders whether to hold Dominion to its legal obligation to remove the trees it cut on Piney Mountain.
"The forest is growing back," Roberts said Tuesday. "To hurt it again, we're going to think through it carefully."
Dominion expects the final decision to be made by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which granted a certificate to the pipeline company in late 2017 to build the project from West Virginia through Virginia to the southeastern coast and along the eastern seaboard of North Carolina.
"In the coming months we will seek approval from FERC and other agencies to complete restoration for areas of the right-of-way that have been disturbed," spokesman Aaron Ruby said Tuesday.
FERC spokeswoman Tamara Allen-Young said Tuesday, "The commission will consider issues of site restoration as they arise."
The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality said it will coordinate with other state agencies as plans are developed to restore areas disturbed by the project. "We will insist that ROW restoration is completed appropriately and completely without further disturbance," spokeswoman Ann Regn said.
The Atlantic Coast Pipeline, a limited liability company formed for the project, owns all of the project assets, including easements and $400 million worth of pipe that no longer is needed. Ruby said those assets were not part of the sale, announced simultaneously on Sunday, of Dominion's natural gas transmission and storage operations to Berkshire Hathaway Energy, owned by Warren Buffett.
The company estimated Monday that it will absorb $2.7 billion to $3.2 billion in pre-tax charges for the cost of exiting the project and fulfilling its obligations. Most of those charges, which will save the company on taxes by reducing income, will apply to second quarter earnings and the rest as the costs are incurred.
Dominion plans to withdraw about 80 active lawsuits from local courts to condemn property for the pipeline right-of-way, but the company hasn't decided how to deal with the easements it already obtained through agreements with landowners or eminent domain.
"We will evaluate the best way forward for resolving easement agreements with landowners," Ruby said. "They will, of course, keep any compensation they've received."
FERC said it has no jurisdiction over the right-of-way easements, but Greg Buppert, senior attorney at the Southern Environmental Law Center, said, "I think it's a bad idea to keep a pipeline right-of-way in that area on the books."
Richard Averitt is one of the Nelson landowners who was still fighting Dominion in court over right-of-way for the pipeline to cross 100 acres of land along Spruce Creek where he and his wife want to build a boutique resort along State Route 151 near the old village of Wintergreen. The right-of-way would have taken about 5 acres of the property.
"We kept them off our land," Averitt said Tuesday.
His sister, Dawn, had negotiated an easement agreement with the pipeline company to cross 135 acres of property where both families live on the other side of the highway. The pipeline would have passed within 300 feet of her house and directly across from his front door.
The cancellation of the pipeline already has lifted the uncertainty that has hung over the Averitts' plans to build Spruce Creek Resort, originally estimated at a cost of $35 million.
"On the day the pipeline was cancelled, I got a call from someone who says they want to be my first investor, and they're well-funded," he said.
However, Averitt said he and many of his neighbors are in no mood to forgive Dominion and other pipeline company investors for a project first proposed across the planned resort property five years ago.
"There is a lot of energy and anger here," he said, "and a feeling that whatever Dominion is required to do, that they ought to be held to the letter of the law."
Dominion had not installed the pipeline on the route in Virginia, although construction was much more advanced in West Virginia and parts of North Carolina. Buppert estimates the company had cleared about 35 miles of the route in Virginia.
"There was a significant amount of tree clearing to go," he said.
Nancy Sorrells, coordinator for the Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley in Augusta County, said much of the clearing occurred in western Augusta and neighboring Highland County.
"I really think they're going to have to work with each property owner to see what is best," Sorrells said.
The damage from the project has been most visible on Piney Mountain across Beech Grove Road from the only entrance to Wintergreen. The site is where Dominion planned to drill a tunnel for the pipeline through the Blue Ridge Mountains between Augusta and Nelson near Reed's Gap.
The pipeline company won its last victory on June 15 when the U.S. Supreme Court voted 7-2 to allow the U.S. Forest Service to permit the project to cross beneath the Appalachian Trail there.
Roberts, the leader of the property owners association, is relieved that won't happen, but he's also conflicted about the best way to restore the scarred mountainside.
"Dominion is responsible for the clearing and removal of the trees," he said
But, he added, "The property is stable and the forest has begun to recover."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.