Two former and two current employees have filed a federal suit alleging pay discrimination on behalf of as many as 250 women hired by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality prior to 2019.
The suit filed in U.S. District Court in Richmond on Monday alleges that the DEQ violated the Equal Pay Act of 1963 by paying employees of one sex less than employees of the other sex, and seeks back wages.
The plaintiffs are Elizabeth C. Abe of Roanoke, LeAnn K. Moran of Virginia Beach, Elizabeth Polak of Richmond and Sheryl A. Kattan of Virginia Beach.
Abe and Kattan still work at the DEQ, while Moran and Polak are former employees.
They are seeking a jury trial at which the amount of lost pay would be determined and also ask that the DEQ be barred from future pay discrimination and from retaliating against any plaintiffs.
A DEQ spokesperson said Tuesday that the agency is “unable to comment on personnel issues and ongoing litigation.”
According to the suit, Virginia admitted last year that the employment protocol used to hire female employees was illegal and that Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring have issued statements admitting that the state should not have based newly hired women’s salaries on their earlier earning history.
Northam and Herring have stated that Virginia women have lost income that they legally deserved due to this discriminatory practice, alleges the suit, filed by Richmond lawyers Sydney E. Rab and Tim Schulte.
State agencies, boards and commissions are no longer allowed to ask a woman about her salary history. Hundreds of female state employees, however, will not benefit from the new protocol that corrects the commonwealth’s once-biased approach to employment, contend the plaintiffs.
The suit alleges that one plaintiff, Moran, a DEQ employee who holds a master of science in geology and has extensive work experience as a scientist, earned less than her male colleagues with the same qualifications due to alleged widespread gender bias in the workplace.
When the DEQ hired her in 1992, the state’s hiring practices required the use of an employee’s pay history to determine starting salaries. As a result of this inherently unfair pay practice, she alleges that she was discriminated against because she was female.
The three other plaintiffs allege they suffered the same treatment and were subject to unfair hiring practices. Similarly qualified men hired during the same years have received raises over the decades that are larger than the raises offered to female employees.
The male counterparts will also receive greater retirement income than female employees as retirement benefits are based on salary history.
