The deed signed in 1890 giving Virginia control of the Robert E. Lee statue on Richmond’s Monument Avenue prevents its removal, a lawsuit filed Monday that led to a pause on the state’s plans for taking it down claims.
In an 18-page complaint filed Monday, William C. Gregory, the great-grandson of two signatories of the deed, argues that under the terms of the 1890 agreement and a legislature-approved resolution, the state is supposed to consider the monument and the area around it "perpetually sacred" and "faithfully guard it and affectionately protect it."
Gov. Ralph Northam announced last week that the state plans to remove the Lee statue, part of a larger purge of Confederate iconography along Monument Avenue, "as soon as possible."
Hours after Gregory's lawsuit was filed Monday, Richmond Circuit Court judge Bradley B. Cavedo granted a 10-day injunction to temporarily stop its removal.
Gregory, who is being represented by lawyer Joseph Blackburn Jr., said the state's intentions are "in conflict" with the 1890 agreement. The lawsuit criticizes both Northam's plan to remove the statue and the graffiti that's been put on the statue by protesters, who have rallied at the monument over the past 11 days in opposition of police brutality and racism.
The lawsuit claims the graffiti has happened "in large part" because of the state's "failure to guard and protect the Lee Monument as required by the Deed and Joint Resolution, and carry out their official responsibilities."
Roger Gregory and Bettie F. Allen Gregory signed the March 17, 1890 deed, transferring the land, a 200-foot diameter circular plot, from the family to the state. Then-Gov. P.W. McKinney also signed the deed, according to the lawsuit.
In the lawsuit, Gregory, the great-grandson, says removing the statue would cause "irreparable harm" because his family "has taken pride for 130 years in this statue resting upon land belonging to his family and transferred to the commonwealth in consideration of the commonwealth contractually guaranteeing to perpetually care for and protect the Lee Monument."
"The failure to enter an injunction would allow the commonwealth to breach its contract with impunity," the complaint says.
In the injunction issued late Monday, Cavedo said there is “a likelihood of irreparable harm to the statue” if it is removed as proposed by Northam and Department of General Services Director Joe Damico, the two defendants in the lawsuit.
“It is in the public interest to await resolution of this case on the merits prior to removal of the statue by defendants, and the public interest weighs in favor of maintaining the status quo,” the injunction reads.
State workers started inspecting the monument Monday for its planned removal. A specific date has not been set.
Northam's office said last week when it announced the removal plans that the governor was acting under executive authority and cited part of the state code that gives the governor power to remove existing works of art owned by the state.
Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said Monday night that the administration is still reviewing the injunction order.
“Governor Northam remains committed to removing this divisive symbol from Virginia’s capital city, and we’re confident in his authority to do so,” she said.
Blackburn confirmed the injunction order Monday but declined further comment.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)
You can keep Traveler. When Virginia Republicans can clean up its racism please let the nation and world know cause you look stupid.
Seems like making things sacred is outside the function of the state, along with compelling anyone to do anything “affectionately”. Language in numerous deeds forbidding the transfer or sale of property to African-Americans has been invalidated. This language can and should be as well.
So, in theory, could the state just walk away from the monument, and refuse to maintain and defend it, giving the 200 foot circle back to this person's family?
Doesn't appear it can, unless the state ceases to exist as an entity. The governor moved way too quickly before the AG's office had a chance to research, which said research they would have also turned up.
