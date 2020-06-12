20200611_MET_STATUE_BB01

The graffiti-covered statue of Robert E. Lee and Traveller stands behind a traffic sign with a hand-written reference to Marcus-David Peters Circle. A city police officer shot the naked and unarmed Henrico County resident in May 2018, after he threatened to kill the officer and charged at him.

The descendant of the people who signed over the land that surrounds the Robert E. Lee statue to Virginia wants a Richmond judge to make the temporary injunction barring the statue's removal permanent.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Mark Herring wants the closely watched court battle over the future of the statue to be more transparent.

Joseph Blackburn Jr., a lawyer for the plaintiff wants Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley B. Cavedo to make the 10-day injunction he handed down Monday permanent, or extend the temporary injunction. If granted, the motion he filed Friday would prevent the state from moving forward with its plans to take down the statue on Monument Avenue as Gov. Ralph Northam outlined last week.

Herring also filed a motion Friday, asking the judge to conduct proceedings in the case on the record, with at least 12 hours of notice, and with the option of having a court reporter present.

The attorney general, who supports the statue's removal, said that two hearings, one Monday afternoon and another Thursday, were held without notice to his office, the public or the media.

“Symbols matter, and the Virginia of today can no longer honor a racist system that enslaved millions of people," Herring's motion says. "Installing a massive monument to the Lost Cause was wrong in 1890 and demanding that it stay up (much less until the end of time) is wrong now.”

Herring also criticized that there wasn't an opportunity to create a record of what was said and done during the initial hearings.

"Given the significance of this matter to our commonwealth's history, the parties, the public, and any reviewing courts are entitled to a clear record of the proceedings."

Another hearing is scheduled Thursday at 10 a.m.

