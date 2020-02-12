Virginia legislators honored William H. Goodwin Jr., a local business leader and philanthropist, Wednesday with the 2020 Outstanding Virginian Award.
The Virginia Senate and the House of Delegates honored Goodwin with presentations of framed resolutions in the center aisle of each chamber.
"Serving the commonwealth in numerous capacities over the years, William Goodwin has touched countless lives and built a legacy of service that is an inspiration to all," the resolution given to Goodwin reads.
Goodwin is the retired chairman and president of the Riverstone Group LLC, whose holdings include the three-building James Center complex and the Jefferson Hotel. He also is a former co-owner of the AMF Bowling chain.
He's served on numerous boards, including the University of Virginia Board of Visitors, the Science Museum of Virginia and the Collegiate School.
Goodwin was also a member of the board of directors for N.H. District Corp., a group led by Dominion Energy CEO Thomas F. Farrell II that proposed a colossal mixed use development in downtown Richmond that centered around a new arena. The Richmond City Council killed the idea Monday.
