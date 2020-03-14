ROANOKE — During the afternoon of Sept. 23, 1918, Wiley W. Eastwood left work early, complaining of chills and a fever, and went to bed in his Roanoke home. Friends visited him the next morning.
By noon, Eastwood was dead — the first Roanoke resident to die of influenza during the “Spanish flu” pandemic of 1918.
Over the next month, more than 4,000 Roanokers were struck with the flu, as sickness swept up citizens from all walks of life. Eighty-five people died in 31 days, according to Roanoke historian Nelson Harris, who wrote about the 1918 flu pandemic in his book “Hidden History of Roanoke.”
Perhaps 50 million people died worldwide during the flu outbreak in 1918-19, a number that included 675,000 Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nearly 12,000 Virginians died of the flu.
Roanoke had experience fighting disease pandemics in its early boomtown years. The stagnant, unsanitary downtown, where disgusting rivulets of animal and human waste flowed in the open down muddy streets, served as a giant Petri dish for germs and disease.
Today, the response to the swift and deadly outbreak of influenza in the fall of 1918 still holds a few lessons. Back then, city officials and health experts were slow to quarantine sick people, cancel public events or tell residents to stay indoors — “social distancing.”
The first flu cases arrived in Virginia just weeks earlier, appearing in the many Army camps and Navy bases around the commonwealth in September 1918. The disease quickly was transmitted to the general population.
According to Harris, a boy from the Baptist Orphanage in Salem became sick soon after returning from a work trip to Hopewell, not far from Camp Lee. Within a week, 23 sick boys filled the orphanage’s infirmary.
Across the county at Hollins College, more than 80 students fell ill with flulike symptoms. At nearly the same time, a 30-man crew of Norfolk & Western Railway workers had to be hospitalized with the flu after returning by train from Pearisburg in Giles County. Even as the sick became more numerous, local doctors were confident that the disease had been quickly contained.
Dr. Brownley Foster, the city’s health director, told residents that “there is no occasion for panic in Roanoke.” He told a crowd at Roanoke High School to take a “sane, calm view” of the outbreak. Relieved Roanokers continued to attend lodge meetings, dine in restaurants, go to theaters and pack dance halls.
Dr. George Lawson visited Hollins College and reported the situation was “very satisfactory.” A day or two later, student Louise Mapps died.
Bell Litchford, a man who lived in Northwest Roanoke, was the third to die from the flu, followed soon by a Mrs. J.B. Junkin. At the Baptist orphanage, 105 boys were sick. They were heroically cared for by veteran nurse Mary Dunton, who stayed by the boys’ beds, fed them and slept in the infirmary even as she herself became ill. By early October, she became the fifth person in the Roanoke Valley to die from the flu.
Foster, the health director who had calmly urged Roanokers not to panic just days earlier, swiftly changed course. As 80 to 90 new cases of the flu were reported each day in Roanoke, Foster convened meetings with the local health board and persuaded leaders to effectively shut down the city.
The City Council ordered all churches, schools, theaters, bowling alleys, pool halls, dance floors and other public gathering spots to close. Foster also recognized that the city had a severe shortage of doctors, because as many as 36 Roanoke physicians were serving in the armed forces for the war effort, according to Harris.
Those were white doctors. Many black doctors who were not allowed to serve in a segregated army were still in the city and were available to treat Roanoke’s African American community, which possibly kept the mortality rates low — of the 85 flu-related deaths in Roanoke, only seven of the victims were black, according to Harris. As the pandemic spread, the local Red Cross dispatched black nurses to tend to sick white people in their homes, something unheard of in the Jim Crow South, but according to Roanoke newspapers, the women were graciously welcomed by the suffering families.
By Oct. 15, more than 2,100 people were sick. Nine days later, the number was 3,426 out of a city population of 60,000.
After about three weeks of the citywide lockdown, new cases of flu ebbed. A few churches and theaters were allowed to reopen on a limited basis by early November. Schools reopened and the local football season resumed. Harris wrote that 4,001 Roanokers had been sick that October, with probably an additional 2,000 not reported. Daily deaths fell from an average of three a day in October to one per day in early November.
On Nov. 11, 1918, The Roanoke Times headline blared “Peace on Earth,” as news of the Armistice and the end of the war supplanted news of sickness and death.
