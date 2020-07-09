The Library of Virginia has offered an apology and a plan to its supporters for its failure to make publicly available the gubernatorial papers of former Gov. L. Douglas Wilder, who was inaugurated 30 years ago as the first African American elected governor in U.S. history.
State Librarian Sandra Gioia Treadway informed the institution's donors and patrons this week that Wilder had contacted the news media "to share his frustration" over the library's failure to process the papers in its collection from his tenure as governor from January 1990 to January 1994, as well as his previous four-year term as Virginia's first Black lieutenant governor.
"Governor Wilder's frustration is justified," Treadway said in a message distributed Wednesday. "Even as budget cuts and other operational challenges have contributed to this delay in processing these records, we admit we should have done better. For this, we apologize."
She said the library has prepared "a solid plan" for completing the work so Wilder's gubernatorial papers can be accessible to the public without compromising legal protections under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.
"We will do so as quickly as possible," Treadway said. "This is the Library's highest priority."
The Richmond Times-Dispatch first reported Friday that Wilder, through his assistant at Virginia Commonwealth University, had accused the library of racism for not processing and making publicly available his papers.
Treadway said in an interview last week that the delay was caused in part by deep budget cuts to the Library during the Great Recession from which it has yet to recover, as well as turnover of key staff, including the state archivist. However, she acknowledged that the status of his papers had "fallen off the radar."
The Virginia Legislative Black Caucus signaled its displeasure with a letter to Gov. Ralph Northam on Sunday that asked him to require the state library to provide a timeline to make the records available to the public.
"As we work together to tell the true history of African Americans in Virginia, we must expedite the release of these records," Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, chairman of the caucus, wrote the governor.
"Too often the contributions of African Americans in the political sphere have not received the proper respect and acknowledgement they deserve and it is unfortunate that the delays regarding Governor Wilder's records are consistent with this pattern," Bagby said. "We believe that it is far overdue for these archives to be processed with the care and respect they deserve."
The library has processed and made available gubernatorial papers from the terms of Govs. George Allen, Jim Gilmore and Mark Warner, and partly processed those of Gov. Tim Kaine, all of whom succeeded Wilder.
With Wilder celebrating the 30th anniversary of his inauguration as governor this year and approaching his 90th birthday in January, Bagby told the governor, "we must fully process papers from his term before continuing to act on the paper from his successors."
"Given your continued partnership with this caucus, we know that you would agree that to do anything else is simply disrespectful and unacceptable," he said.
Wilder, the first African American elected to the Virginia Senate, is a founder of the legislative Black caucus and he circulated its letter to the governor on Wednesday.
"Once it was brought to Northam's attention, he should have taken care of it - and he didn't," Wilder said in an interview on Wednesday.
