Gov. Ralph Northam along with state health and safety officials have been giving frequent updates on the fight against COVID-19 in Virginia.
The updates are on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 2 p.m.
The live stream will appear below once it begins. You may need to hit refresh in your browser at 2 p.m. to get the stream to show up.
Should the increase in deaths in the nursing homes be part of the data that determines whether we are on the downside of the curve since this is a scenario where folks are in close quarters, elderly, etc. and seem to be isolated? Should this situation affect the decisions made for the entire state?
The media question about testing in Virginia needs to be answered. Gov Northam has avoided comment about his administrations actions to secure testing. It's up to him and the administration to act; not the federal government. The Virginia government and legislatures are accountable for VA health systems! Get your act together on testing.
PS-you can't have it both ways -- demand that virginia be fully accountable to decide about reopening and then not holding yourself accountable for covid testing and the VA health systems. BE CAREFUL BLAMING OUR FEDERAL GOVERNMENT!
Th question about reporting facilities is important. Family members are without information. Please act.
Would you please report statistics on underlying conditions. This would be helpful to citizens so they could assess their personal risks.
